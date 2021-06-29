 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hart Hotels, Krog open new hotel in Olean
0 comments
top story

Hart Hotels, Krog open new hotel in Olean

Support this work for $1 a month
Hart-Krog-Harbor-Hotel

David Hart and Peter Krog outside the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron.

A new hotel in Cattaraugus County opened its late last week, near St. Bonaventure University.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Hart Hotels and the Krog Group opened the Hampton Inn & Suites along Buffalo Street in Olean, two miles from the university. The Hilton-branded four-story hotel has 90 guest rooms, 1,200 square feet of meeting space for 60 people, a fitness center and an indoor pool.

The hotel, which will be operated by Hart and Krog, was funded by state brownfield cleanup tax credits, tax breaks from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, and support from the state Office of Community Renewal. It's the fourth hotel project for the two partners, after three destination-oriented Harbor Hotels across the state.

Buffalo-based Hart operates 12 hotels with more than 1,500 guest rooms and 600 employees. Orchard Park-based Krog is both a developer and construction company, with a portfolio of hotels, office buildings, medical facilities, educational facilities, luxury condominiums, manufacturing facilities and distribution centers.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Contaminants removed from Trico building, paving way for redevelopment
Local News

Contaminants removed from Trico building, paving way for redevelopment

  • Updated

Cleanup of a brownfield site at the former Trico Plant has been completed, opening the door for one of the city’s largest redevelopment projects to move forward in 2020. Plans by the Krog Group call for 135 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom market-rate apartments, 12,000-square-feet of retail and food space, 105 extended-stay hotel rooms operated by Buffalo-based Hart Hotels, and

Work begins on long-awaited Trico building project
Local News

Work begins on long-awaited Trico building project

  • Updated

Veteran brownfield developer Krog Corp. has finally begun work on its long-awaited transformation of the Trico building in downtown Buffalo, seeking to complete the $87 million project by early 2021. Krog President Paul Neureuter confirmed Wednesday that crews started demolition work at the 10-story building, and “expect to make significant progress by fall.” Krog, which paid $35,000 in 2017

Work is underway on $30 million Chautauqua Harbor Hotel
Business Local

Work is underway on $30 million Chautauqua Harbor Hotel

  • Updated

A new “destination hotel” on Chautauqua Lake is expected to open in July 2018. Hart Hotels of Buffalo and Krog Corp. of Orchard Park have teamed up for the $33 million project to build the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron, on waterfront land just east of the Lucille Ball Memorial Park. Work began 10 weeks ago and is expected

Trico building finally sold; apartments, hotel envisioned
Local News

Trico building finally sold; apartments, hotel envisioned

  • Updated

After more than two years of delays, Krog Corp. has completed its purchase of the mammoth Trico Products Corp. building on Washington Street, enabling the firm to begin its $80 million redevelopment of the former factory into apartments, a hotel and commercial space. Orchard Park-based Krog on Wednesday morning paid $35,000 to acquire the seven-story complex from the Buffalo

Scaled-back Trico project loses $310,000 in tax breaks
Business Local

Scaled-back Trico project loses $310,000 in tax breaks

  • Updated

A scaled-back redevelopment plan for the former Trico Building – one without the Buffalo Culinary School originally expected to be a key tenant for the project – will receive nearly $310,000 less in tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. The agency on Wednesday revised its incentive package for the $80 million project to reflect the changes that developer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News