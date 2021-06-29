Hart Hotels, Krog open new hotel in Olean

A new hotel in Cattaraugus County opened its late last week, near St. Bonaventure University.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hart Hotels and the Krog Group opened the Hampton Inn & Suites along Buffalo Street in Olean, two miles from the university. The Hilton-branded four-story hotel has 90 guest rooms, 1,200 square feet of meeting space for 60 people, a fitness center and an indoor pool.

The hotel, which will be operated by Hart and Krog, was funded by state brownfield cleanup tax credits, tax breaks from the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency, and support from the state Office of Community Renewal. It's the fourth hotel project for the two partners, after three destination-oriented Harbor Hotels across the state.

Buffalo-based Hart operates 12 hotels with more than 1,500 guest rooms and 600 employees. Orchard Park-based Krog is both a developer and construction company, with a portfolio of hotels, office buildings, medical facilities, educational facilities, luxury condominiums, manufacturing facilities and distribution centers.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.