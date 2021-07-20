Harry Stinson proposes 25-story condo tower next to Buffalo Grand Hotel

Stinson is proposing to erect the 250-foot-tall building on an L-shaped outdoor parking lot that wraps around the back of the hotel, at the corner of Lower Terrace and Charles Street. Depending on the exact height of the floors, that could allow for 20 to 25 stories.

The precise mix of units would determine the total number of apartments, but he said he anticipates smaller studio apartments on lower floors, with larger units higher up. The new building could also still include a hotel component as well.

The developer hesitated to put a price on the entire venture, but anticipated that it could run as high as $200 million for everything.

"We want this to be unique in terms of its features and design of its units," Stinson said. "Downtown’s coming alive and people are starting to take it more seriously, but there’s not a lot of product for them to choose from."

The project would have to be approved not only by the city but also by the state Attorney General's Office, which must review condo projects before the units can be marketed for sale. Attorneys from Phillips Lytle LLP are now working on drafting the paperwork, and Stinson has also hired Lauer-Manguso Associates to design the project. He said he doesn't expect to be able to begin construction until summer 2022.