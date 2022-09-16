Hamister Group expands with purchase of memory-care community in Connecticut

Hamister Group has added a senior living community in Connecticut to its portfolio, as the health care and hotel management company continues its expansion after the death of its founder from Covid-19.

Buffalo-based Hamister did not say how much it paid to acquire Brookdale Buckingham, a stand-alone memory-care community in Glastonbury, Conn. The community, which opened in 2001 and was fully renovated in 2020, will be renamed as Buckingham Heights.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The 33,640-square-foot complex – which Hamister bought through a private real estate fund – has 46 units.

Buckingham will be Hamister's ninth senior-living community, and the second acquisition since founder Mark Hamister died a year ago after contracting Covid-19. The company bought a Rochester hotel late last year.

“We are excited to add Buckingham Heights to the Hamister Portfolio of properties," said Hamister Chairman and CEO Daniel Hamister, Mark's son. "The community offers a great opportunity for us to implement our 45-years of experience in a state where we have had success in the past.”