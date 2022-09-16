 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hamister Group expands with purchase of memory-care community in Connecticut

  • 0
Hamister vaccine children unvaccinated

Dan and Katie Hamister, twin siblings, stand in front of a portrait of their late father, Mark Hamister, who died of Covid-19. He had refused to be vaccinated and his children shared his status in the hope it would persuade others to get their first vaccine doses.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Hamister Group has added a senior living community in Connecticut to its portfolio, as the health care and hotel management company continues its expansion after the death of its founder from Covid-19.

Buffalo-based Hamister did not say how much it paid to acquire Brookdale Buckingham, a stand-alone memory-care community in Glastonbury, Conn. The community, which opened in 2001 and was fully renovated in 2020, will be renamed as Buckingham Heights.

The 33,640-square-foot complex – which Hamister bought through a private real estate fund – has 46 units.

Buckingham will be Hamister's ninth senior-living community, and the second acquisition since founder Mark Hamister died a year ago after contracting Covid-19. The company bought a Rochester hotel late last year.

“We are excited to add Buckingham Heights to the Hamister Portfolio of properties," said Hamister Chairman and CEO Daniel Hamister, Mark's son. "The community offers a great opportunity for us to implement our 45-years of experience in a state where we have had success in the past.”

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News