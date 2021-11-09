Hamister Group buys Rochester hotel

Hospitality company Hamister Group has acquired an extended-stay hotel located across the Genesee River from the University of Rochester, making it the 11th hotel in the Buffalo company's portfolio, and its fourth in New York State.

Hamister did not say how much it paid to acquire the 88-room Staybridge Suites University of Rochester.

The Intercontinental Hotel Group-branded hotel, located at 1000 Genesee St., opened in 2008, and features full kitchens in its rooms. The hotel's amenities include 3,961 square feet of meeting space. It's located across from UR's River Campus and the University of Rochester Medical Center campus, and had been owned by Rochester Riverfront Properties.

“Staybridge Suites University of Rochester is a wonderful addition to the Hamister Group portfolio of properties," said Chairman and CEO Daniel M. Hamister. "The hotel offers a great opportunity for us to implement our 44 years of experience in a city like Rochester that Hamister Group has had a strong connection to since its inception."

The acquisition is the first since company founder Mark Hamister – the current CEO's father – died from Covid-19 this past summer.

