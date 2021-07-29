Hamburg IDA reviews energy storage, fire-truck production projects for tax breaks

An Albany-based alternative energy storage company is proposing to spend $19.6 million on a new power substation project in Hamburg, if the town provides more than $2.1 million in tax breaks.

Key Capture Energy wants to create a large-scale energy storage facility on Electric Avenue, with 17 battery containers and five pairs of inverter/transformer equipment. That's enough to store 20 megawatts of energy.

The 12-acre project also includes a substation with a host of special equipment that safely connects the facility to the public grid and utility lines.

The proposed project at 2026 Electric calls for $6.175 million of construction and $12.15 million in equipment, plus another $1.29 million in soft and professional costs. If approved, it would be finished in July 2022.

The company is seeking a sales tax break of $1.6 million, property tax relief of $446,761 and a mortgage recording tax break of $102,126. Only one half-time job would be created.

The Hamburg IDA also is reviewing an application by William Savage's Billy-Lee LLC and E-One Inc. for additional assistance for a fire-truck production plant at 4760 Camp Road.

Former fire-truck plant to reopen in Hamburg after closing last year The former American LaFrance fire truck manufacturing plant in Hamburg is coming back to life. The Camp Road factory, which closed more than a year ago after its South Carolina-based owner went through bankruptcy, is reopening under the direction of one of the founders of the R.D. Murray fire truck production company that eventually was acquired by American LaFrance.