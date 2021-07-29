Hamburg IDA reviews energy storage, fire-truck production projects for tax breaks

An Albany-based alternative energy storage company is proposing to spend $19.6 million on a new power substation project in Hamburg, if the town provides more than $2.1 million in tax breaks.
Key Capture Energy wants to create a large-scale energy storage facility on Electric Avenue, with 17 battery containers and five pairs of inverter/transformer equipment. That's enough to store 20 megawatts of energy.
The 12-acre project also includes a substation with a host of special equipment that safely connects the facility to the public grid and utility lines.
The proposed project at 2026 Electric calls for $6.175 million of construction and $12.15 million in equipment, plus another $1.29 million in soft and professional costs. If approved, it would be finished in July 2022.
The company is seeking a sales tax break of $1.6 million, property tax relief of $446,761 and a mortgage recording tax break of $102,126. Only one half-time job would be created.
The Hamburg IDA also is reviewing an application by William Savage's Billy-Lee LLC and E-One Inc. for additional assistance for a fire-truck production plant at 4760 Camp Road.
The former American LaFrance fire truck manufacturing plant in Hamburg is coming back to life. The Camp Road factory, which closed more than a year ago after its South Carolina-based owner went through bankruptcy, is reopening under the direction of one of the founders of the R.D. Murray fire truck production company that eventually was acquired by American LaFrance.
E-One operates the facility that equips fire truck chassis with stainless steel cabinets, lighting, pumps, tanks and similar monitoring equipment. But it needs additional space for production so it can boost its capacity.
Plans call for adding 10,000 square feet of space to its existing facility, retaining 120 full-time jobs and creating 10 new ones with average salaries of $50,000.
The total cost of the project is $827,560.
E-One and Billy-Lee – which owns the property – had obtained nearly $125,000 in sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks in December 2019 for the expansion project. The project, which has received town planning and environmental approval, is underway, with two extensions granted on the IDA benefits.
But E-One has since found that the costs for materials far exceeded both its budget and the $39,375 in sales tax relief it had received. So it is reapplying and raising that request to $59,286, while dropping its request for mortgage tax assistance that totaled only $4,500.
Its bid for $79,889 in property tax breaks is unchanged.