Hamburg IDA gives tax breaks to two factory expansion projects

A pair of advanced manufacturing construction projects totaling more than $16.5 million in private investment by related companies are getting tax breaks from the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency.
Staub Precision Machine, a 40-year-old maker of high-precision machined components, is receiving $1.45 million in tax breaks for its plan to build a 50,000-square-foot factory on a 7.1-acre open field on Grimsby Drive to expand its operations.
The project is expected to create five jobs at the 30-employee business.
The company, which would consolidate its high-volume manufacturing equipment into the new building, says the project would allow it to scale up its operations and maximize its production capabilities, while alleviating space constraints it now faces.
Staub's products are used in ventilators, oxygen therapy equipment, guitars and the aerospace industry, among other sectors, and are experiencing increased demand, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said.
The company said it spent $2.5 million last year to recommission machines from storage, buy several new CNC machines and install other automation to boost production.
The company was acquired in January 2018 by Joseph Pinker Jr. – who also owns K&H Industries. Staub has three locations that it leases from the company's former owner – two on Grimsby Drive across from K&H and one a mile away at 206 Lake St., in back of a retail plaza.
But expanding there would involve a costly purchase and renovation of the property, while evicting the other tenants, the company said, so Pinker decided to build a facility on Grimsby and consolidate operations to one 20.5-acre campus. The company had also purchased the former Evans Bancorp headquarters building, also on Grimsby.
The Hamburg IDA awarded Staub Three LLC $56,250 in mortgage recording tax breaks, $437,500 in sales tax relief, and a 10-year property tax break totaling $955,764 for the $10.75 million project. In exchange, Staub will retain 30 jobs and create five new full-time positions.
The project is expected to begin in November, and finish by year-end 2022. Costs will include $400,000 for acquisition of the property, $5.175 million for construction, $450,000 for utility work, $250,000 for furniture and equipment, and $225,000 in professional costs.
Previous payments-in-lieu-of-taxes from 2011 on projects at 2 and 4 Grimsby will expire in fiscal 2022, and the IDA also separately canceled a previous sales-tax break awarded in 2020 that Staub did not use.
K&H Industries has acquired Sunlite Safety Products for $500,000, a purchase that will expand the Hamburg company’s product line with the addition of its first portable hazardous location lantern and will potentially broaden its client base. The new product could also result in new jobs at the company, which has 35 to 40 employees. The manufacturer of specialized and
K&H expansion
Meanwhile, K&H – which is located at 160 Elmview Ave. – is getting $621,534 in tax breaks to construct an 18,000-square-foot addition to its manufacturing plant, allowing it to expand its local operations and relocate a company that it recently acquired.
K&H makes temporary lighting and power products, including both commercial and industrial-grade power distribution solutions, control systems and remote-controlled lighting.
The company bought Alert Stamping & Manufacturing in Ohio in the fourth quarter of last year, adding a firm that makes hand-held and retractable work lights and reel power cords. Pinker has been working for the last seven months to move that company, now called Alert Reel Manufacturing, to Hamburg.
The $5.8 million project will retain 46 jobs and create five new full-time positions. Costs include $2.4 million for construction, $450,000 for utility work and $50,000 in fees.
An Angola lighting manufacturer has paid $1 million to buy the former Hamburg manufacturing plant of the bankrupt National Envelope Corp., where it will consolidate two plants and gain additional space. K&H Industries, acting through Grimsview Properties LLC, bought the facility at 160 Elmview Ave. from National Envelope Corp. –East on Friday, in a transaction that was just approved
The company was approved for $175,000 in sales tax breaks, $21,750 in mortgage recording tax relief, and a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property, worth $424,784.
Work is expected to begin in November.
K&H, which expanded in 2010 by relocating from Angola to the 88,000-square-foot former envelope factory where it is now based, already has a PILOT in place for 160 Grimsby that lasts through fiscal 2027.
33 Scott
The Hamburg New York Land Development Corp. – an affiliate of the Hamburg IDA – is continuing with plans to purchase a 14,000-square-foot former manufacturing property at 33 Scott St. in the village.
The property, which was built in the late 1800s and later converted to commercial offices, is now being used for storage by the current owner. It's already under contract to be acquired.
Hamburg IDA Executive Director Sean Doyle said the agency would demolish parts of the building that can't be reused, but would otherwise renovate it as the agency's new offices, as well as the home for the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Additionally, he said, officials hope to host the Pitch Hamburg startup incubator, which currently offers ad-hoc mentorship to new companies but is seeking federal funds for more services.
"That’s the long-term vision, but we're still navigating through the acquisition steps at this point," Doyle said.