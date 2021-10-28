Hamburg IDA gives tax breaks to two factory expansion projects

A pair of advanced manufacturing construction projects totaling more than $16.5 million in private investment by related companies are getting tax breaks from the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency.

Staub Precision Machine, a 40-year-old maker of high-precision machined components, is receiving $1.45 million in tax breaks for its plan to build a 50,000-square-foot factory on a 7.1-acre open field on Grimsby Drive to expand its operations.

The project is expected to create five jobs at the 30-employee business.

The company, which would consolidate its high-volume manufacturing equipment into the new building, says the project would allow it to scale up its operations and maximize its production capabilities, while alleviating space constraints it now faces.

Staub's products are used in ventilators, oxygen therapy equipment, guitars and the aerospace industry, among other sectors, and are experiencing increased demand, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said.

The company said it spent $2.5 million last year to recommission machines from storage, buy several new CNC machines and install other automation to boost production.