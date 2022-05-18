Hamburg IDA considers rescinding tax breaks for Ford

In a rare move, the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday considered rescinding an earlier approval for Ford Motor Co. to receive up to $3.1 million in tax breaks for long-term investments in its Buffalo Stamping Plant because the company would not commit to maintaining its current job level as part of the five-year project.

It's highly unusual for economic development agencies to rescind or claw-back tax breaks or other incentives granted to companies, and perhaps even rarer to do it so soon after initially granting the approval. Agencies are usually apprehensive to do so except in extreme cases, so as not to harm a company for economic or industry circumstances beyond its control.

In this case, though, the proposed resolution appears to stem from Ford's openness in its desire to avoid potential legal liability by promising something that it might not be able to keep.

The board tabled the matter to allow more time to find alternative solutions first.

"We appreciate the previous support and ongoing continued support of this group," said Tony Reinhart, Ford's director of state relations.

The Hamburg IDA had voted in late January to award the sales tax relief to the automaker in support of what the company promised would be a $35 million spending spree over the next five years. The company, one of the largest employers in the Town of Hamburg, said it would spend more than $7 million a year on mostly routine updates for office machinery, furniture, computers, electrical infrastructure and other nonmanufacturing equipment.

In exchange, according to the IDA documents at the time, the company agreed to retain 979 jobs, but there was no promise of new positions.

Ford had said the long-term program of regular investment – which would not include capital investments or manufacturing equipment – would help the plant to remain competitive with other facilities. And the approval marked the third tax incentive granted by the Hamburg IDA in the last decade for such spending by Ford – once every five years – but also the largest investment by the company.

But Ford's lawyers were worried about language in state IDA law that would require clawbacks if the employment dropped at any point in time during the incentive period. And the company was already anticipating that a short-term retooling investment that Ford was planning "would necessitate maybe a small reduction of the number of employees on site," Reinhart said.

The layoffs would be temporary, perhaps for six months to a year, while the renovations and upgrades were being completed. In that time, the employees would receive supplemental pay in addition to unemployment benefits, in order to keep their pay intact so they could be easily called back to work once the retooling was done.

But they would still technically not be on the payroll for that time, and neither Ford nor the IDA wanted legal problems if the company was temporarily in violation of the strict state requirements.

"We were trying to be as upfront and as open and transparent as possible," Reinhart said. "We don't want to be in violation of any agreement we're about to sign."

And while the recapture policy allows for some flexibility with unforeseen circumstances – like a once-a-century global pandemic – board members were concerned about the risk of proceeding with tax breaks upfront, IDA Executive Director Sean Doyle said.

The board opted to explore the possibilities of either providing staged tax benefits over time or working with the town to create an Enhancement Zone around the plant, which would bring tax breaks with it.

