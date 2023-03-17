First it was Benderson Development Co. and another private developer that wanted to get into the light-industrial business in the Town of Hamburg, with proposals for new warehouse projects.

Now the town itself wants to do the same.

The Hamburg New York Land Development Corp. on Wednesday agreed to buy 26.2 acres of vacant land that it plans to turn into a business park from RP Oak Hill Building Co., at the northeast corner of Lakeshore and Milestrip roads, or Routes 5 and 179.

That's just north of the Ford Motor Co. Stamping Plant on the other side of Milestrip, and just across Route 5 from the Gateway Building – which is also owned by an RP Oak Hill affiliate, but is being sold to Cedarland Development Group.

Under the terms of the contract, the municipal agency – an affiliate of the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency - will pay $575,000 for the property, or about $21,950 per acre, with a closing expected this summer, after 90 days of due diligence that will include environmental assessments and wetlands delineation.

The plan is to prepare the property for redevelopment, for use by small light-industrial or logistics tenants, said Sean Doyle, executive director of the Hamburg IDA and the LDC, citing the demand for such space in the region and the lack of available options. CBRE-Buffalo reported last month that the vacancy rate for industrial space in Western New York is just 1.3% – a record low.

However, unlike the Benderson project – which calls for over 802,000 square feet of space in five buildings – the town's initiative is focused on small businesses, mechanical firms and service companies, with buildings of 30,000 to 40,000 square feet, Doyle said.

The agency expects to create the infrastructure on the site for developers, and might even subdivide the property and sell off slices of 3 to 5 acres for a user.

"We’ve received a lot of interest prior to the acquisition, so we’re hoping to meet a market niche there that the 100,000- to 200,000-square-foot projects are not," Doyle said. "There’s a void in the smaller markets, and we’re hoping to fill that."

The new venture comes as Doyle says business demand is picking up in the town.

He told IDA directors that he had recently met with two companies "who are looking for smaller sites in Hamburg," but couldn't find what they needed. Another is seeking to expand into a 150,000-square-foot building. All three want to own their buildings, with the smaller two needing 3 to 5 acres, and the other needing 15.

"I'm providing them with the best options that we have, but it's not the appropriate match that they're looking for," he said. "It's the land availability that is key."