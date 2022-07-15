Hamburg aims to get into the startup action

Hamburg aims to get a piece of the startup action

The Village of Hamburg is fostering entrepreneurship and innovation with a new business incubator program.

Pitch Hamburg will support the creation of new businesses in the village by providing resources, support, mentorship and incubator space for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The idea for Pitch Hamburg came together in 2018, but the organization has started to pick up steam more recently with a $200,000 grant from the Town of Hamburg. That funding has gone toward hiring the organization's first executive director, establishing an incubator space and developing programming for entrepreneurs.

Pitch is an independent nonprofit entity that is not controlled by the village or town.

"The whole point of Pitch is to add to the economic vibrancy of the village," Executive Director Annamaria Masucci said. "We're not looking to compete with the existing businesses, but complement those businesses and bring in newer ideas and newer businesses that really just tie the whole village together."

Who is the executive director?

Executive Director Masucci is Pitch Hamburg's first – and only – employee.

She's familiar with the village and what it takes to run a business.

Masucci grew up in Hamburg and is raising her sons there. She previously worked as a community liaison for the village, which helped her build relationships with businesses in the community.

She also started her own business in Hamburg, Village Juice Works, in 2017.

When Masucci was starting her healthy fruit and vegetable juicing business, she didn't know where to begin, she recalled. She hopes she can the place to turn for help and guidance by entrepreneurs who are the same place she Masucci once was.

"For me, it is really important to be able to be that resource for people and to help them," she said. "I can certainly empathize with how difficult it is to start a new business because I've done it, so I have that life experience."

Masucci wants Pitch Hamburg to be a place where people can feel welcome, learn and collaborate.

What is Pitch planning for the future?

Masucci is working on setting up Pitch Hamburg's incubator space, located at 40 Main St. in the heart of the village. Once the space is ready, she will be able to start.

She also is planning the organization's first innovation contest, where entrepreneurs can pitch their business ideas for a chance to win startup support. Masucci hopes to be able to offer monetary support to the businesses.

– Natalie Brophy

Business training opportunity

What: Cooperation Buffalo is now accepting applications for the fall 2022 cohort of its Cooperative Academy training program.

Tell me more: The Cooperative Academy is for teams of at least three people working together on a business concept who intend to open their cooperative within a year.

A cooperative is a business owned and controlled by the workers, like BreadHive, a bakery and café on Connecticut Street in Buffalo.

Participants will meet every Wednesday from Oct. 5 through Dec. 14 for classroom training in business development, finance, governance, democratic decision making and participatory management.

Graduates of the course will receive up to $2,500 in seed capital and continued support from Cooperation Buffalo as they launch their business.

To apply, visit cooperationbuffalo.org. Applications are due Aug. 15.

For more information, call 716-541-0407 or email michael@cooperationbuffalo.org.

Why it matters: More than 100 people have graduated from the Cooperative Academy during its first three cohorts.

Many of those people have gone on to launch successful cooperative businesses, including a teacher-owned childcare center, a worker-owned information technology company, a real estate investment cooperative, a farmworker-owned flower business, a tree care business and a worker-owned café.

"Our vision is to support a resilient and interconnected ecosystem of community-owned businesses that allow for neighborhood self-determination, worker dignity, and wealth building for the many and not just the few," Cooperation Buffalo Executive Director Andrew Delmonte said.

Todd Gianlando started growing hemp because the seed of the plant helps his daughter, who has Down syndrome. Now, he's among the first New York farmers growing recreational marijuana at his small family farm in Derby.

After weeks of renovations that included input from store employees, the victims’ families and trauma experts, Tops invited community leaders, residents and the media to preview the newly remodeled store following Thursday’s moment of silence.

After months of negotiations with state historic preservation officials and neighbors, the Salvation Army of Greater Buffalo Area Services is ready to proceed with remaking its 2.9-acre complex along Main Street.

A Buffalo-based developer plans to spend $5.29 million on the rehabilitation of the historic Frontier House, a 198-year-old structure in Lewiston, creating at least 11 short-term rentals along with a restaurant or other commercial space.

Clarence contracting and development firm VisoneCo. plans to put up a new five-story, 111-unit apartment building on River Road in North Tonawanda by cleaning up and reusing a largely vacant and polluted site along the Niagara River.

The new owner of electronic instruments maker Trek Inc. wants to move to a new and larger facility in the Town of Cambria and is now seeking $5.56 million in tax breaks, a year after Niagara County had approved tax breaks for the Lockport company's $8.2 million expansion project.

Amazon.com's plans and tax-break request for a new $550 million e-commerce distribution facility in the Town of Niagara has received a warm reception from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, whose members called it a "generational" project of historic proportions.

Cedarland Development Group has purchased three historic Allentown apartment buildings with 35 units for $4 million and plans renovation work that will "highlight the character of the properties while bringing each unit up to date."

A redevelopment project to a fire-damaged former industrial property on the banks of the Scajaquada Creek in North Buffalo has undergone a series of design revisions, as developer Savarino Companies address concerns raised by neighbors and the city's Planning Board.

The Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue will reopen Friday, two months and one day after 10 people were killed there in a racist mass shooting.

Neighbors have been watching with interest as Tops prepares for the reopening of its Jefferson Avenue store. Many are looking forward to the reopening, others are bracing themselves and a few aren’t sure if they’ll ever go back.

Buffalo biopharmaceutical firm Athenex is unloading another asset for $19 million, the latest sale the company has made in its turnaround bid.

Two retailers in Buffalo Niagara region, including one with four shops in the area, have been ordered by the state's Office of Cannabis Management to stop the unlicensed sale of cannabis.

The new owner of the Jersey Street Firehouse on Buffalo’s West Side plans to convert the three-story brick building into apartments after a previous redevelopment proposal by another group ran into neighborhood opposition.

St. Joseph Campus has been through many changes over the years, ranging from the abrupt transition to a Covid-19-only hospital in 2020 to the ongoing reinvention into an outpatient and ambulatory care center. Constant reinvention is what it takes to fit within the future of health care.

A former church rectory that later became home to the Larkin Men's Club for workers at the Larkin Co. is getting ready for a new use as market-rate apartments and commercial space, with the husband-and-wife team of Michael Myers and Kayla Zemsky renovating the 696 Seneca St. building.

1. Donald Boyd has some "enormous challenges" ahead, according to one health care administration expert, as the 50-year-old takes over as CEO of Kaleida Health after spending nearly his entire career there, rising through the ranks of Western New York's largest health system.

2. Eastern Hills Mall owner Uniland Development is preventing the BFLO Store from moving out of its space in the mall and into Transitown Plaza, and has parked vehicles and equipment in front of its door to block them as the two sides fight over who owns fixtures and other improvements made to the space.

3. Which WNY companies' pollution poses biggest potential public health risk?: The Buffalo Niagara region improved when compared to other metropolitan regions in overall total pollution releases to air, water and land – moving from 44th most in the nation in 2015 to 163rd most out of 893 urban areas.

4. Dollar stores are booming: Do these retailers help or hurt communities?: The dollar store industry is one of the fastest growing in the country, often bringing a wide-ranging store to communities and neighborhoods where shopping options are limited. But not everyone is happy.

5. Buffalo Together grant recipients putting dollars behind ideas: The Buffalo Together fund's mission is to address long-range community needs. But fund leaders also thought it was important to "get money out the door as quickly as possible" and support organizations working on the front lines since the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

