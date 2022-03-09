 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Halal butcher shop planned for Fillmore-Kensington
Halal butcher shop planned for Fillmore-Kensington

Muslim residents of Buffalo may soon get a halal butcher shop in the LeRoy neighborhood, at least for chickens.

Roopnarain Persaud and Mohammad Munshi are hoping to open a chicken-processing and retail shop near Erie County Medical Center that would operate under Islamic dietary law. The proposed shop at 1963 Fillmore Ave., at Kensington Avenue, would house live chickens in coops on the premises, with processing and storage in back and a retail counter in front.

"There is a great need for this service in the community, for halal food and meats, and we want to satisfy that need," Persaud said. "We have done some surveys, and it’s quite feasible."

No other animals or meat would be sold, and the shop would operate under all health codes, Persaud said. The location is a squat vacant building that was last used as a convenience store and is across from a gas station.

The Buffalo Planning Board recommended approval of a special-use permit by the Common Council. The panel also backed permits for Extra Extra Pizza shop to open at 549 W. Utica St. and for a convenience store at 501 High St. near Jefferson Avenue, alongside a coffee shop and apartments in a trio of buildings at 497-501 High that are owned by Gwendolyn and Nathaniel Fountain.

