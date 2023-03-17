Hadar Borden’s office at the University at Buffalo is a former storage closet in UB’s bustling Student Union.

But from its unpretentious start seven years ago, the little space at 220 Student Union has become the hub for one of the most important programs in the university’s push to become a powerful force in the Buffalo Niagara economy.

It’s the home of UB’s Blackstone LaunchPad, whose mission is to help students become entrepreneurs who can generate ideas and turn them into companies to provide jobs throughout the region, or innovators who can help existing businesses thrive.

At the center of that push is Borden, a 47-year-old force of nature who started the LaunchPad in 2016 with the financial backing of the Blackstone Charitable Foundation and a charge to build an entrepreneurial ecosystem at a university that recognized it needed to play a bigger role in the region’s economy.

“When we launched Blackstone, we hoped it would take off, but we didn’t realize how much interest there was and how much it could contribute, not only on campus but in Western New York,” Borden said.

The program is paying off as student entrepreneurs who have tapped into it are building their own businesses in the region.

There's Arbol college finance services, which helps colleges and universities retain students by assisting them with budgeting and finances.

There’s Memory Fox, a story-sharing platform that helps organizations market their services by sharing the ways they change lives.

And there’s Team Real Talk, an ed-tech startup that helps organizations pursue diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Each grew out of ideas whose founders took advantage of LaunchPad workshops, mentoring and team-building events to start a company. Each won prizes in the LaunchPad’s annual Panasci Entrepreneurship Competition, many of whose winners go on to compete in 43North or receive office space, startup help and seed funding through UB business incubators.

Borden has led the charge as the LaunchPad director, who students flock to learn from, alumni keep in touch with and companies see as a key link to UB and its resources.

She has built ties to many local executives like George Chamoun, CEO of ACV Auctions; Scott Falbo, chief technology officer at LenderLogix; and Kelly Martin, head of strategy and operations at M&T Bank. They serve as coaches, speakers and competition judges to help nurture the skills they want in the talent they hire.

Borden says the “secret sauce” to the LaunchPad's success is her students and alumni who are always willing to volunteer their time and talents.

They say the secret sauce is Borden.

“It’s not a reach to say that a lot of the young founders in this city have Hadar to thank,” said Kamal Patel, a LaunchPad alum who is now head of product at AireXpert, a Buffalo aircraft maintenance startup.

“She is so good at giving people opportunities to shine, a place to grow with a safety net, a chance to run an event that lets them learn new skills,” he added. “And every single kid who works with her office is motivated to do the best they can because they don’t want to fail Hadar.”

Courtney “CJ” Burris, who invented The Aiding Arm while at UB to help elderly or disabled patients bathe without assistance, said Borden also gets students invested in the wider community, resulting in people like her staying in Buffalo to found a startup or work for one.

“For a long time, UB has been called a brain drain, and I feel like Hadar is plugging the drain and keeping people here,” she said.

Often, it starts at the big white table in Borden’s office – really four small tables pushed together – and on the whiteboards that surround it, which are filled with to-do lists for design challenges, startup “sprints” and other events.

The table is “where the magic happens,” as students gather around it to share ideas, meet with venture coaches or brainstorm solutions to real-world industry challenges, Borden said.

Dan Buckmaster is one of many students who joined LaunchPad as a student and stays involved as a local business leader.

He walked into Room 220 as an engineering student in 2016 and started its volunteer design coaching service. He went on to found his own engineering design firm, Tresca Design, as an undergrad and since completing his master’s in 2020, has hired eight other engineers from UB.

“Hadar is what I call a dual threat,” Buckmaster says. “She is extremely skilled, talented and knowledgeable in these areas of expertise, and she also enables other people to perform and exceed expectations. She is super collaborative and always looking for new ways to teach and grow. It’s no surprise that LaunchPad is growing under her leadership.”

Now, after years of relying on her huge corps of volunteers to run some 95 events a year, Borden is taking the LaunchPad to the next level – what entrepreneurs call “scaling.”

With a new injection of grant funding from Blackstone Charitable Foundation and a $300,000 investment from UB, she has hired four employees to help her expand the LaunchPad as its own department under UB’s Office of Student Life.

With more investment and, Borden hopes, philanthropic support from companies that value it, the LaunchPad will be able to do even more, said Trung Nguyen, UB assistant vice president for student engagement and success.

“Hadar has been able to show the potential for what can be accomplished with this program,” he said. “If you can do this much with one person, what can she do if you give her four more people?”

Borden said the expanded LaunchPad will offer more hands-on experiences and more community and industry partnerships. She’s also looking to rebrand it to convey that "it is part of UB, it’s about innovation and it’s for the students to learn about entrepreneurship,” she said.

Borden considers herself an "intrepreneur" who learned about entrepreneurship after graduating from and then working at UB.

She grew up in Rochester, where her immigrant parents owned the only kosher restaurant between Manhattan and Toronto. A first-generation college student, she chose UB sight unseen in 1993 because it was close to home.

“UB is where I found my path, my place, my people,” she said.

She held a work-study job in UB’s financial aid office. She got involved in campus events, earned a master’s in international trade and met her husband, David, who now works for Moog.

“I found my passion, that I was meant to be in higher education, but I didn’t know it until I left and realized how much I missed it,” she said.

Driving to her first job after college, at ATTO Technology in Getzville, she would pass the UB campus and long to be back. In 2002 she landed a job at UB Admissions, then went on to help found UB’s Honors College, its Experiential Learning Network and two then-new research academies, in entrepreneurship and sustainability.

“That was really my introduction to entrepreneurship,” she said.

In 2010, UB asked her to lead its WNY Prosperity Fellowship, a program funded by the Prentiss Family Foundation to provide scholarships, leadership training, mentoring and other entrepreneurial resources to about 25 UB students a year.

Six years later, UB became one of five New York State campuses approved by the Blackstone Charitable Foundation to join its LaunchPad network. Borden was asked to apply, and got the job.

She dove into it, even as a working mom whose two sons are now in college and high school. Somehow, she manages to recruit volunteers and lead events, field trips and networking parties days, nights and weekends.

Some, like Startup Bootcamp, the Launch Summer Accelerator and Startup Week, last days at a time. Many more, like her design challenges and Innovation Sprints, are fast-paced workshops where teams of students brainstorm, design, create slogans, logos and pitch decks, and then pitch their concepts to a panel of judges for money and prizes.

UB Vice President for Student Life Brian Hamuk said that in scaling, the LaunchPad will be a “think tank” for experiences that will cause students to choose UB, offer collaborations across all disciplines and industries and have a bigger team to reach more students – on campus and even in area high schools.

Borden recently hired four young staff members: Jess Driscoll as coordinator for its Innovation Sprints; Kelsey Wagner as entrepreneurial training coordinator; Andy Lavoie as design challenge coordinator; and Tammi Blajszczak as operations coordinator.

She has also held two Innovation Sprints so far to come up with a new name and UB branding for the LaunchPad. The new theme is still in the works and will be announced in the fall, she said.

Meanwhile, Borden’s new staff will have space on the third floor, but the little closet-turned-office at 220 Student Union will remain home base, a place where students can walk in for encouragement and sit at a table where ideas are hatched.

“Someone said to me, ‘Whenever I talk to your students, they are all so excited,’ ” Borden said. “I asked myself what is different about our office from other things students experience on campus? And it is this space.

"When they walk in, we demonstrate that we believe in them, we lift them up and that’s why they get excited," she said. "There’s a positive vibe and energy that’s felt here that helps you take ideas and give them life.”