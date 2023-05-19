In the early 1990s, when Buffalo Bills items were in great demand during the Super Bowl years and the trading card market was reaching peak popularity, there were sports memorabilia and card shops popping up throughout the Buffalo Niagara region.

Then as a lull hit the memorabilia market and the Bills began what became a 17-year playoff drought, many of these same stores became a thing of the past.

Few were left locally, besides some of the bigger shops like Bases Loaded Collectibles, now in West Seneca, and Dave & Adam's Card World, whose Williamsville store is one of the largest of its kind in the U.S. at 40,000 square feet.

But the local market has been coming back over the past few years. Shops are once again opening as the Bills flourish and the prospects brighten for the long struggling Buffalo Sabres.

“It’s back to what happened in the early '90s where there are about eight card and memorabilia shops within a 10-mile radius,” said Jeff Szczesek, owner of Bases Loaded, which originally opened in 1983 on French Road in Cheektowaga, before moving in 2021 to Union Road.

“The Buffalo area lives and dies by the Bills and Sabres, so the Bills becoming relevant again with (quarterback Josh Allen) and the playoff runs has done volumes for the local market on both the card and memorabilia end," he said.

It also follows a trend in the national collectibles market, which has seen significant growth since the pandemic.

“Collectors are a special kind of people,” said Rob Wilson, owner of 716 Sports Cards & Collectibles in the Southgate Plaza in West Seneca. “They take a lot of pride in collecting and taking care of their stuff. It’s a very niche community.”

But this is not your father's marketplace anymore. The hobby can be quite expensive and, in most cases, success is now dependent on online sales and bringing a unique touch to a brick-and-mortar shop.

While some people rediscovered their collections during Covid-related shutdowns and decided to add to them, others have chosen to buy memorabilia and trading cards as an investment.

It is a risky venture in a market that badly crashed during the 1990s, when it was flooded with new and overproduced collectibles that caused a glut in the marketplace and rendered most trading cards from that era virtually worthless. Szczesek wondered if a similar downturn could eventually follow this current boom in the industry.

"In 2025, if you revisit this then, how many of those guys thought it was going to be easy to make money (in this industry) and they are all going to be gone?" Szczesek said.

But, for now, trading cards are as popular, and expensive, as they have been in 25 years – reinvigorated by the wide variety of high-end, rare and autographed cards and an influx of money from deep-pocketed Wall Street investors. Last year, an Allen rookie card sold on auction for more than $300,000.

And while those types of sales rarely happen locally, Allen-autographed jerseys in frames and full-size helmets are sometimes sold in area stores for more than $1,000.

The core sports memorabilia market was estimated at $12.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a rate of more than 15% over the next 10 years, while the growing trading card market is estimated to be a $13 billion industry, according to research from Market Decipher.

Online auctions and e-commerce sites have helped transform sports collectibles and memorabilia into big business. Forbes estimated that the expanding online auction market generates more than $500 million annually.

“The pandemic turned the hobby upside down,” said Chris Bandura, a spokesperson for Dave & Adam's, which was founded by David Silver and Adam Martin more than 30 years ago originally as a small card shop at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bird Street in Buffalo.

“As time progressed and sports paused, people were looking for an outlet … and became invested in investing in collectables," he added. "Instead of people spending money to go to games, they were spending money on cards and memorabilia.”

Doing things to stand out

To stand out in what has become a more crowded marketplace, Josh Costolnick, owner of Buffalo Sports Emporium on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, created a gallery-like look to his shop. It's a very different vibe from the more typically chaotic-looking memorabilia stores.

“As time went on, a lot of hobby shops ended up becoming old and dusty,” said Costolnick, 22, who opened his store last year. “Especially with prices where they are, customers want to know that what they’re buying has been taken care of.”

An important part of the business is also buying back items to keep the selection at these stores fresh and maintain relationships with customers. Western New York Collectibles sells items on consignment from people done collecting or families who no longer want the collection of a loved one who died.

“Little by little we built things up online and decided to go all out and have a store,” said Paul Morrow, one of three store owners at Western New York Collectibles, which opened in October on Broad Street in the City of Tonawanda. “We try to help people with their collections, too – it’s a give and take.”

Pandemic brings more investors into industry

The marketplace has begun to settle a bit after booming during the pandemic, which provided collectors the opportunity to nostalgically revisit their old passion and newcomers to enter the hobby.

Some of the newer collectors, including hedge funds, have used this industry as an investment opportunity.

It led to some chaos in the marketplace, according to Szczesek, resulting in a substantial increase in prices and the opening of many shops in an industry known more for its online sales on sites like eBay and Amazon.

“Some of the big influx of money into the industry is fizzling out now with people moving into other assets,” said Wilson, 25, who opened his shop in 2018, originally in Orchard Park. “But there are definitely a ton more people involved now than before Covid hit.”

Trading cards have major allure

Among sports collectors, trading cards remain the most popular collectible, research from Market Decipher notes.

Vintage cards and boxes and sets of newer cards can now go for hundreds or thousands of dollars, and even the more mass-produced cards from the 1980s and ‘90s, considered “junk wax,” are selling because they are more affordable and have become novelties.

There are also more card shows in the area than ever before, Szczesek said. He ran a card show every month at The Variety Club in Lancaster, but became too busy at his store to continue it. There’s also a quarterly show, the Buffalo Sports Card Convention, at the Polish Falcons in Depew, as well as other ones in places such as Sanborn and Batavia.

“The trading card business is tremendous right now,” said Jason Lake of Zuba Zone 716 Sports Cards and Memorabilia, which opened about two years ago in Depew. “But the unfortunate side of cards getting super popular again is that the card companies have caught on and raised prices and made them harder to get.”

Allen items become national commodity

No surprise, but store owners say Allen items are their biggest sellers.

The growth of the market for his items is something Szczesek said he has never seen before from a local athlete, not even when Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was at his peak popularity in the '90s.

“It is not even close, from a card standpoint to an autograph jersey and helmet, Josh Allen is Buffalo right now,” Szczesek said.

Allen’s allure has gone national as well. In April, Goldin Auctions sold a 2018 Panini National Treasures card No. 163 for $312,000, the most ever for an Allen card, the auction house said. The card is signed by Allen and includes a piece of a jersey.

“The prices for top tier players both in memorabilia and cards are always dictated by success,” Bandura said. “Josh is viewed as a superstar both as a personality and a commodity.”

What else is selling?

While Bills merchandise is critical to the success of local retailers, they are also selling other big-ticket items, as well as some rare and unexpected finds.

WNY Collectibles recently sold a Michael Jordan rookie card for $8,000 and a ticket stub featuring hockey great Mario Lemieux when the Pittsburgh Penguins played the Hartford Whalers in Troy, for $1,400.

And don’t underestimate the power of Sabres gear, Costolnick said. Their merchandise had gone stagnant over the past decade – with the team on an 12-season playoff drought – but people who see the Sabres on the upswing are looking to get in on the ground floor while items are still relatively affordable. The most in-demand items are from young stars like Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin, as well as throwback Goathead-themed gear.

“I’m selling more Sabres stuff right now than I was Bills stuff during the playoffs,” Costolnick said. “If the Sabres are really back, things will get even better for retailers around the area.”