Growth in Northland corridor generates need for more power

  • Updated
Northland Central

The Northland Central building at 683 Northland Ave.

 Derek Gee
Here's a shocker: The growing Northland Beltline campus might need a whole lot more electric power.

Buffalo Urban Development Corp. officials are contemplating whether and how to pay for a potential $2.14 million investment that would duplicate the existing 3.5-megawatt substation with a second facility, thereby doubling the power capacity in the East Side light-industrial hub.

That's far more power than the neighborhood has needed before, but it also now has a lot more business and industrial activity happening, with potentially more to come.

The current substation already serves tenants at 683 Northland Ave. – the Northland Central building that houses the Western New York Workforce Training Center, Buffalo Manufacturing Works and tenants like Retech Systems LLC. But Retech is planning to significantly increase its own production capacity, and the existing substation can't handle the growth, BUDC Executive Vice President Rebecca Gandour said in a memo to a board committee.

Retech is a nearly 60-year-old manufacturer of vacuum furnaces for melting, shaping and treating titanium, titanium alloy and other metals. The company, which relocated from California to Buffalo in 2020, already operates one production furnace in its 40,000-square-foot space at Northland, but plans to add two or three more in the next 12 months, according to the memo. Its current lease expires at the end of 2031, with an extension option to 2041.

The lease does not require BUDC to add more power, but the agency that owns the Northland campus also doesn't want to lose tenants at the same time that it's trying to redevelop more of the sprawling campus and bring more investment and jobs to a long-impoverished East Side neighborhood. In particular, Gandour said the additional electrical capacity is needed for buildings at 631 Northland and 537 E. Delavan Ave.

And BUDC was already exploring the idea of a community solar array and microgrid project to boost the electrical capacity in the area.

In that context, it had hired LaBella Associates to evaluate the electrical needs at Northland if BUDC is able to continue building it out. And LaBella concluded that an upgrade is needed, and would also provide redundancy in case of an emergency. LaBella said BUDC would first have to install a 23-kilovolt feeder line, at a cost of $293,400, before a new substation could be built.

Funding could either come from a federal Build Back Better grant or state budget allocation, both of which BUDC has sought.

