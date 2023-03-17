Check, check – podcast studio expands in the Exchange at Beverly Gray

Podhub Media just keeps growing.

Started in a small space on Kenmore Avenue in 2019, owner Jamil Crews soon realized he needed more room for the podcast production arm of his Crews Control Media, which offers media production and public relations.

"We needed more space and we needed something that was a bit more conducive to the type of quality we were looking to put on with our content," he said.

So in 2021, he moved operations to the Exchange at Beverly Gray, a business development center that helps residents open their own businesses, at 334 E. Utica St., at the corner of Jefferson Avenue. Beverly Gray was a City Council member and community advocate, especially for East Buffalo.

"I was in a suite there for about a year and realized that I needed a bigger space because we were growing so fast," Crews said.

Fortunately, a bigger suite opened up across the hall and Podhub has moved in. The additional space has allowed the company to add new equipment, such as a teleprompter, and new services, such as social media assistance. It can also accommodate more people, including its new on-site engineers.

Specializing in video podcasts, the studio is outfitted with an array of stylish sets. In addition to video and audio production, the studio offers editing and distribution, as well as a slew of add-on services, such as livestreams, remote interviews, video and audio transcription and behind-the-scenes photos. Rates are charged per episode, with a la carte services available for additional charges.

Crews came in at No. 7 of Forbes Magazine's "The Culture: 50 Champions," which celebrates black excellence, ranking him in the top 10 among athlete Colin Kaepernick and actress Issa Rae.

– Samantha Christmann

Local social media star launches pizza dough brand at Tops

Alex Dispence has gone from the culinary institute at Niagara County Community College to global fame via TikTok. Now, he has made it to the shelves at Tops Markets.

Known to his 1.5 million social media followers as SupChef, Dispence has launched a line of frozen pizza dough called Supchef Pizza Co. Pizza is his most-requested recipe.

Dispence, of Brant, was formerly a chef at places such as Rich Products Corp. and Byrncliff Golf Resort, and was also a private chef in the Hamptons. Shortly before the pandemic, he began posting food and cooking videos on social media for fun.

It helped that people were home during the lockdown, restaurants were closed and cooking had quickly become one of the world's favorite pastimes.

"It just exploded," he said.

He struck up a relationship with Tops after using one of its products in a recipe for French bread pizza. Soon, they had a deal to put his dough in more than 130 Tops locations.

"I think Tops understands the value of social media," Dispence said.

The product's packaging has QR codes that link to recipes and social videos. It is available in the chilled and freezer cases.

Primark to open April 20 at Walden Galleria

Fast-fashion retailer Primark will open its doors at Walden Galleria April 20, the company announced this week. The Irish multi-national retailer is fiercely popular in Europe and has more than 400 stores around the world. The Cheektowaga store will be its 17th in the United States.

The 34,000-square-foot store has devoted one of its storefronts to a worker recruitment center. Once open, it will sell trendy, inexpensive clothing for men, women and children, as well as beauty items, housewares and gifts. The store is often likened to clothing chains Zara and H&M for its fashion and low prices.

Rafferty's Bar and Grill up for sale

Rafferty's Bar and Grill has been listed for sale by Hanna Commercial Real Estate.

"Opportunity to own a fully operational, successful turn-key bar and restaurant," the listing reads.

Located at 16 Ellicott Place in Depew, the business and property are listed at $335,000. It includes all kitchen equipment, furnishings and inventory. Also included are two residential apartments.

The building is just under 8,000 square feet and stands on about a third of an acre of property.

The McKinley Mall is going up for auction.

A year after work wrapped up on Amazon's Hamburg warehouse, the company finally is planning to move in.

The head of the Erie County Harbor Development Corp. has been named president of the agency overseeing the Buffalo Bills stadium project.

The first $300 million in funding for the new Buffalo Bills stadium is ready to be released.

The region's jobless rate rose to 4.4% in January as seasonal holiday jobs went away.

The long-vacant Leisure Land complex in Hamburg could become a huge warehouse center.

The ripples from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank clobbered KeyBank's stock, but M&T Bank avoided the worst of it.

The Ellicott Park townhome project is getting property tax breaks from Buffalo.

The Buffalo Niagara job market's recovery from the Covid-19 recession is getting within sight of the finish line.

Advocates say reports of housing bias are at a 40-year high.

Ellicott Development plans to redevelop a Chicago Street warehouse building.

Kaleida Health named Dr. Anne Marie Reynolds as its interim chief of service for pediatrics.

The new director of the United Auto Workers Region 9, Daniel Vicente, was working as a machine operator at a Dometic plant outside Philadelphia until last week.

1. For Ted's Hot Dogs, finding a quality bun that can handle it's signature footlong hot dogs has been a struggle. Now it's owner hopes it has found a lasting solution.

2.When the Buffalo Bills started working with Legends, the sports marketing and consulting firm co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it was just on a limited scale. Now, Legends is playing a key role in important parts of the new Buffalo Bills stadium project.

3. The tech industry is being battered by thousands of layoffs across the country, yet in Buffalo Niagara, hundreds of job openings in the sector are unfilled because qualified workers are hard to find. Could those job losses elsewhere be a hiring opportunity for local tech firms?

4. For 50 years, fans have been flocking to Highmark Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills. But the stadium has never spurred much activity around it, and now Orchard Park officials are looking for ways to change that with a new stadium on the way.

5. Focusing on health equity in the City of Buffalo: After the traumatic events that hit the area last year, Rev. George F. Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, says now is the time to make it a priority.

