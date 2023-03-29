Growing Niagara University program gets boost from Sabres, PSE partnership

Sport and recreation management has become one of Niagara University’s most popular undergraduate programs.

A key to the growth has been the opportunities offered to students in the program, said Bridget Niland, dean of the Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management College.

Niagara placed this program with the university’s Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management College, tying the three industries together and “maximizing the communication and problem-solving skills required to run a successful sport enterprise or event,” she said.

The university anticipates students in this program will soon have even more opportunities now that it is offering a connection with Buffalo’s most recognized professional sports and entertainment organization.

In partnering with Pegula Sports & Entertainment, Niagara will provide students studying in the College of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management with a behind-the-scenes look at professional sports, specifically with the Buffalo Sabres. PSE runs the day-to-day operations of the Sabres, as well as the Bills and Bandits, for team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

The partnership will create career pathways and scholarship opportunities. Ten students will be selected as PSE scholars, but the partnership is expected to benefit all the college's 250-plus hospitality, sport and tourism management students.

“The purpose behind the collaboration is to provide a more rewarding and complete education for our students and to help PSE recruit and retain talent familiar with WNY and Southern Ontario,” Niland said. “We expect that the quality of education and experience that will result from the partnership will be attractive to those students who seek a college that provides opportunities beyond the classroom.”

Incoming freshmen starting this fall will be eligible for a one-time $1,500 scholarship to take part in the program, which includes hands-on learning within PSE, mentorship from the leadership team at the Sabres and paid internship placements at PSE for upperclassmen.

Graduating high school seniors interested in the fields of sport management or hospitality management can apply for the program at niagara.edu/psescholars.

“The 10 PSE scholars receive a unique set of mentorship and professional development opportunities, but all of our students will have access to NU-specific events created under the partnership,” Niland said.

The university has enrolled nearly 175 students in the sport and recreation management program since 2019. A master’s degree program in sport management was introduced at the school in fall 2013.

Niagara has been offering programming in the hospitality and tourism industry for about five decades, and some of those graduates gravitated to managing sporting events or facilities even before the field became an academic discipline in the early 2000s, Niland said.

PSE and Niagara have partnered before, so this newest effort is a continuation of that relationship, said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development for PSE.

“It will be great to have students be a part of our organization and to experience the amount of work that happens behind the scenes of a game or an event in the world of professional sports,” Misko said.

Plenty of betting in February

The first two months of New York sports betting in 2023 has outdone last year’s first two months – when legal online sports wagering first came onto the scene in the state.

Through February, there’s been $3.3 billion in New York sports wagering – exceeding the $3.2 billion brought in the same span in 2022, according to the New York State Gaming Commission. That number was boosted by the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl. A typically slow betting month, February brought in $1.5 billion of handle.

"It is another extraordinary stretch for the industry,” said Grant Lucas, an analyst for PlayNY.

While March Madness should provide a boost in handle this month, Lucas said he expects New York sports betting to begin its downturn soon and fall short of the nation-leading $13.9 billion of handle posted in New York last year.

“But there is little doubt that New York will remain the No. 1 legal sports betting market in the nation,” Lucas said.

M&T Bank, Bills to honor top local teachers

M&T Bank and the Buffalo Bills are recognizing local educators making a difference for their schools, students and communities through the annual Touchdown for Teachers competition.

Two finalists will be chosen from nominations submitted online through April 7 at BuffaloBills.com/teachers. Educators at schools in the counties of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Monroe, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne, Wyoming, Yates and McKean are eligible.

The winner will earn a $5,000 grant for their school, visit from a Buffalo Bills player or Bills legend and a virtual or in-person tour of the M&T Tech Hub at Seneca One. The runner-up will receive a $1,000 grant for their school.

Over 13 years, Touchdown for Teachers has recognized over 50 educators and awarded more than $40,000 to schools across Western New York.

The Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate took an unusual turn during February.

Buffalo Niagara tax filers could get an extension until May 15, but you'll have to work for it.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was invited to the Buffalo Pride parade – until she wasn't.

A Clayton Street apartment project got the green light.

Developer Douglas Jemal's controversial Elmwood-Bidwell project is moving forward.

Cummins Engine in Jamestown is getting a big investment.

Evergreen Health and a New York City health provider are suing to block New York State from implementing a long-planned, cost-saving overhaul of its Medicaid pharmacy benefit program.

Uniland may increase the size of a Lackawanna warehouse due to strong demand.

Moog Inc. is getting $3 million in tax breaks for its planned $77 million expansion in Elma.

A Canadian company is taking the last space in Uniland's first Lackawanna warehouse.

A 400-unit housing development is being proposed across from the River Oaks Golf Club on Grand Island.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing legislation to crack down on illegal cannabis stores.

UB is getting $900,000 in federal funds for a mobile health clinic.

Catholic Health says Lockport Memorial Hospital is on pace to open in September.

Holiday Valley plans $8M in upgrades – if it gets its desired tax break.

Great Lakes Cheese Co. is asking for nearly $4 million in additional sales tax breaks, as construction expenses for their new production plant soar by $121 million.

