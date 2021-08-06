Growing Chinese church buys shrinking Snyder church building

A growing church near University at Buffalo's South Campus is moving to Snyder after buying the former Crossroads Lutheran Church that closed last month because of shrinking membership.
The Buffalo Chinese Christian Church paid $850,000 in cash late Thursday to acquire the red-brick church at 4640 Main St., where it will relocate for expanded space and services after some renovations. The Chinese congregation has been located at 763 Englewood Ave. since 1985, but has been gaining membership as the local Chinese Christian community has grown.
"Their congregation's been blowing up, so they've been looking for new space," said Eric Tudor, a broker at Tudor Collins Commercial Real Estate, who represented Crossroads along with his partner, Patricia Collins. "It's going to be a nice addition to the Snyder neighborhood."
The 14,566-square-foot church building was constructed in 1962, and sits on 1.11 acres at the corner of Main and Burroughs. It was listed for $1 million.
Tudor said the BCCC's offer was one of four that Crossroads received, and beat out alternatives that would have seen the 60-year-old church building converted to residential or other uses instead of remaining as a religious facility.
BCCC – which had as many as 200 people attending services prior to the pandemic – has members who speak both Chinese and English, with a mixture of both UB students as well as immigrants and now second-generation families, said Judy Lee, a real estate agent at RE/Max North, who represented the Chinese congregation, where she is also a member. But it has only been able to offer one service at a time in its current location, she added.
It now hopes to renovate the basement of its new home as a second sanctuary, so that it can offer simultaneous services in both Chinese and English.
"We are so excited to come here," Lee said. "We hope to welcome everyone from the community."
The sale marks the end of one longtime local congregation, but also demonstrates that some churches – such as ethnic or immigrant-focused congregations – can buck the overall trend of shrinking religious attendance.
The BCCC was formed 43 years ago, as UB was attracting international students for its doctoral programs, particularly from Taiwan and Hong Kong. Since those academic pursuits took years, "they wanted to have a service that speaks Chinese," Lee said. So they started gathering together, and got help from pastors who would travel once a month from New York City.
The congregation bought its Englewood building in 1985, when most of the Chinese UB students were at the nearby South Campus, Lee said. But by 2000, most of those departments had relocated to the North Campus, so the students and their families started moving north as well. And more immigrants from China had also come to Buffalo, and similarly began moving to Amherst and Clarence, Lee explained.
The church had also begun as Chinese-speaking, but the second-generation members have grown up here and many speak only English, Lee said. So the congregation had already started a separate English-language service, but has to stagger the services because it can't accommodate both at the same time.
Lee said the church has been talking about and raising money for a move of its own for more than 15 years. It has been attracting donations not only from its current members but from past members who moved to other cities after their time at UB but never forgot the church. But "we just couldn't find a suitable location," she added.
"We wanted to be convenient to the students, but also the families," she said. "We also want to be more a part of the community."
Meanwhile, Crossroads held its last service at the end of July, after the congregation decided to close. The congregation put the church building up for sale in March, drawing interest from developers, but also quickly attracting attention from the BCCC.
Lee said the BCCC hopes to have a soft opening by the end of August, when students return to campus.