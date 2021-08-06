Growing Chinese church buys shrinking Snyder church building

BCCC – which had as many as 200 people attending services prior to the pandemic – has members who speak both Chinese and English, with a mixture of both UB students as well as immigrants and now second-generation families, said Judy Lee, a real estate agent at RE/Max North, who represented the Chinese congregation, where she is also a member. But it has only been able to offer one service at a time in its current location, she added.

It now hopes to renovate the basement of its new home as a second sanctuary, so that it can offer simultaneous services in both Chinese and English.

"We are so excited to come here," Lee said. "We hope to welcome everyone from the community."

The sale marks the end of one longtime local congregation, but also demonstrates that some churches – such as ethnic or immigrant-focused congregations – can buck the overall trend of shrinking religious attendance.

The BCCC was formed 43 years ago, as UB was attracting international students for its doctoral programs, particularly from Taiwan and Hong Kong. Since those academic pursuits took years, "they wanted to have a service that speaks Chinese," Lee said. So they started gathering together, and got help from pastors who would travel once a month from New York City.