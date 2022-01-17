Growing Amherst church looking to double in size

An Amherst church formed by the merger of two congregations is growing so fast that it needs to nearly double in size, with plans for a new 500-seat sanctuary.

The church, theWELLbuffalo, wants to construct a single-story 13,960-square-foot addition to its current 16,000-square-foot facility at 995 Dodge Road. Located on 7.93 acres just east of the intersection with Millersport Highway, the existing building was constructed in the 1960s and was formerly home to Bethel Baptist Church before Bethel and theWELLbuffalo merged. But the congregation is outgrowing its present capacity.

"There is a lot of excitement among the congregants of the church about these improvements," said attorney Corey Auerbach of Barclay Damon, who represented the church before the Amherst Planning Board on Thursday.

The church plans to add the new sanctuary to replace its current space, which Auerbach said is "necessary to keep this vibrant church growing." The expansion also includes more activity space, more parking and a 900-square-foot, one-story garage for storage. The new parking would be located off Haussauer Road.