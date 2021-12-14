Ground broken for first WNY hotel since pandemic started

While other area hotel projects are stalled because of a lack of financing, Plati Niagara broke ground Tuesday on a roughly $20 million hotel in downtown Niagara Falls.

State and local incentives are part of the financing package, but Plati Niagara, owned by veteran Niagara Falls hotelier Frank Strangio along with his father Antonio and his brother Anthony, was able to line up a bank mortgage, the lack of which has hamstrung other hotel projects.

"To my knowledge, this is the first hotel to be constructed in Western New York since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Anthony Vilardo, president of the state's USA Niagara Development Corp., which gave the project a $1.7 million grant.

"The Strangios are, to my knowledge, the first ones in Western New York to be able to close on a construction loan, which is really important," Vilardo said.

The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls – a seven-story, 120-room edifice at 311 Rainbow Blvd. – was announced in September 2019, but it was put on hold when the pandemic brought practically all tourism in the Falls to a temporary but devastating halt.