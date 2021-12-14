Ground broken for first WNY hotel since pandemic started

While other area hotel projects are stalled because of a lack of financing, Plati Niagara broke ground Tuesday on a roughly $20 million hotel in downtown Niagara Falls.
State and local incentives are part of the financing package, but Plati Niagara, owned by veteran Niagara Falls hotelier Frank Strangio along with his father Antonio and his brother Anthony, was able to line up a bank mortgage, the lack of which has hamstrung other hotel projects.
"To my knowledge, this is the first hotel to be constructed in Western New York since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Anthony Vilardo, president of the state's USA Niagara Development Corp., which gave the project a $1.7 million grant.
"The Strangios are, to my knowledge, the first ones in Western New York to be able to close on a construction loan, which is really important," Vilardo said.
The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls – a seven-story, 120-room edifice at 311 Rainbow Blvd. – was announced in September 2019, but it was put on hold when the pandemic brought practically all tourism in the Falls to a temporary but devastating halt.
"We were scheduled to begin right when things started to get a little dicey, and then it just put it to a halt, both on our end and on the financing end," Strangio said. "All the institutions, especially the one we were signed with, put a pause on any hospitality construction – really any construction anywhere."
But Strangio was able to find a loan from another source – Bank on Buffalo.
"When they dug deep into it, they found it was a good project, and they believed in it," Strangio said.
Vilardo said Niagara Falls tourism, as measured by hotel occupancy and revenue, bounced back strongly from the pandemic this year.
But he said Brine Wells Development's reopening of the Hotel Niagara, and a Holiday Inn Express that was part of a mixed-use plan from Merani Hotel Group, have been stalled by a lack of private-sector lenders. Vilardo hopes the Cambria project will open the wallets of lenders.
"If we get this underway, hopefully this will give some confidence to the lending community that the time is right to get back in the game with hospitality in Niagara Falls," Vilardo said.
The hotel, which Strangio called "upscale," will be the region's first Cambria hotel, one of the 13 brands in the Choice Hotels family. The Strangio family has a history with the Choice group. They own a Quality Inn in Niagara Falls, another Choice brand.
The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls site is next to Plati's 110-room Wingate by Wyndham at 333 Rainbow Blvd., a $10.2 million hotel that opened in April 2015.
When the Cambria project was announced, the price tag was announced as $17.8 million. However, Strangio said that because of the delays, the actual cost will exceed that amount.
In addition to the hotel, the project includes construction of three townhouses, each two stories, containing two units. That mixed use for the 1.5-acre lot helped lure USA Niagara into the deal, Vilardo said.
"Between Third and Sixth streets, there's only one structure on the north side of Buffalo Avenue. Building those three houses will really complete that street face on the 300 block of Buffalo Avenue, on the north side," Vilardo said. "They will have architectural aspects that will fit in with the historic nature of that neighborhood."
NFC Development Corp., the City of Niagara Falls' development agency, awarded the project a $250,000 grant in 2019. The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved a 10-year tax incentive package at that time.
The NCIDA deal reduced Plati's property taxes and exempted it from the county mortgage recording tax and also from paying sales tax on building materials and equipment for the hotel.
Those savings were estimated in 2019 at $2.5 million. The hotel is to employ about 35 people, Strangio said. Opening is targeted for March 2023.