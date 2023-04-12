The Gronkowski family is expanding its NexGen Fitness empire with a second location in Western New York.
After premiering its private personal training gym in downtown Buffalo, the fitness-focused family is opening a gym at 5933 Main St. in Williamsville, across from Williamsville South High School. The gym will occupy the former space of Red Level Boxing, sandwiched between Woodhouse Spa and Lloyd Taco Factory, on the first floor of Bevilacqua Development's Lymstone Lofts building at the corner of Main and Hirschfield Street.
The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.
NexGen - which is separate from the Gronkowskis' G&G Fitness Equipment business and its 13 stores - has 27 locations in six states. The gym will open on Saturday.