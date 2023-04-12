After premiering its private personal training gym in downtown Buffalo, the fitness-focused family is opening a gym at 5933 Main St. in Williamsville, across from Williamsville South High School. The gym will occupy the former space of Red Level Boxing, sandwiched between Woodhouse Spa and Lloyd Taco Factory, on the first floor of Bevilacqua Development's Lymstone Lofts building at the corner of Main and Hirschfield Street.