Griffon Gastropub seeks incentives for planned Youngstown brewery

The owners of Griffon Gastropub have applied for economic development incentives for a new brewery to be placed in a former food store in Youngstown.

The $955,000 project will create an estimated 20 full-time jobs with an average salary of $63,000, according to the company's application to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency

The brewery will serve the entire chain of pubs, but direct customer sales and dining – the latter covering no more than 30% of the 6,000-square-foot building – also will be offered in the former Melloni's Market, 200 Lockport St.

The application was filed by EW and KS Holdings LLC, a newly created entity owned by Edward H. Webster and Kenneth C. Scibetta, co-owners of the four-location Griffon chain.

They are seeking a 15-year package of tax breaks, including reduced property taxes and exemption from paying sales tax on building materials and the equipment to be placed inside. The NCIDA calculated that would save the company $289,000 over 15 years.

