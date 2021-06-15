 Skip to main content
Greg Daniel's Kanaka scales back Jefferson Avenue wellness, apartment project
Greg Daniel's Kanaka scales back Jefferson Avenue wellness, apartment project

After criticism from the Hamlin Park community, Dr. Greg Daniel's Kanaka Partners has scaled back its proposed mixed-use building on Jefferson Avenue – knocking one floor of its height, reducing the number of apartments and revising the design.

Instead of a four-story building with 47 apartments on the upper three floors, the new proposal for 1507 Jefferson now features a total of three floors, with 44 apartments funded through low-income housing tax credits. That includes 43 one-bedroom units and a single two-bedroom apartment.

It will still be anchored by a 13,563-square-foot health and wellness facility on the first floor, with an urgent-care clinic, primary care services, and nutrition and fitness pieces.

The original facade featured a simulated wood material, plus a darker brick on the bottom and a lighter brick on the top, and a prominent entrance facing Jefferson. Now, there's a lot more brick – of red, brown, gray and black tones – and tan panels, but no wood.

It also has a covered entrance underneath the building, and stretches along more of the street frontage on Jefferson and Dupont Street in the rear, while concealing the onsite parking – which has been reduced from 25 to 23 spaces. And instead of 60 feet, six inches in height, it's now 48 feet, six inches tall.

"We’ve been looking at this project a lot over time," said Stephanie Barber Geter, president of the Hamlin Park Taxpayers Association. "We are excited about having a building that brings extensive health and wellness services to our community. It’s badly needed."

The redesign, she said, is also "beginning to look a lot like Hamlin Park," instead of a suburban hotel.

