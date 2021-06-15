Greg Daniel's Kanaka scales back Jefferson Avenue wellness, apartment project

After criticism from the Hamlin Park community, Dr. Greg Daniel's Kanaka Partners has scaled back its proposed mixed-use building on Jefferson Avenue – knocking one floor of its height, reducing the number of apartments and revising the design.

Instead of a four-story building with 47 apartments on the upper three floors, the new proposal for 1507 Jefferson now features a total of three floors, with 44 apartments funded through low-income housing tax credits. That includes 43 one-bedroom units and a single two-bedroom apartment.

It will still be anchored by a 13,563-square-foot health and wellness facility on the first floor, with an urgent-care clinic, primary care services, and nutrition and fitness pieces.

The original facade featured a simulated wood material, plus a darker brick on the bottom and a lighter brick on the top, and a prominent entrance facing Jefferson. Now, there's a lot more brick – of red, brown, gray and black tones – and tan panels, but no wood.

It also has a covered entrance underneath the building, and stretches along more of the street frontage on Jefferson and Dupont Street in the rear, while concealing the onsite parking – which has been reduced from 25 to 23 spaces. And instead of 60 feet, six inches in height, it's now 48 feet, six inches tall.