Greg Daniel ready to pursue Jefferson Avenue wellness project

Construction on a new wellness and affordable housing project on Buffalo's East Side could begin by the end of the year, if developer Dr. Greg Daniel can line up his approvals and financing.
Daniel, owner of Nidus Development and Kanaka Partners, is planning a 36,000-square-foot mixed-use building on the site of an old supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, with at least 40 apartments and a health care facility. That's separate from his conversion of the former New York Telephone Building into apartments more than two miles away.
Details are still being fine-tuned for the new proposal, which has been several years in the making. Daniel said he's in discussions with state officials – including Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo – as he puts the pieces together.
But he said the racial inequities brought to light during the Covid-19 pandemic make it important to get the project moving, noting that it would address social factors and health disparities.
"This is what is needed in order to address the issue," he said. "The time for talk is over. Here is an action plan that works well for the East Side."
This is the latest iteration of a concept that Daniel has been working on for several years, initially with developers Nick Sinatra and David Pawlik, as part of the series of developments they were undertaking further down Jefferson with People Inc.
The doctor and the developers had planned to convert a commercial property at 1200 Jefferson into a $4.5 million medical mall, but their ambitions grew too big for the site, especially after other partners expressed interest in joining the venture.
So Daniel started looking at alternative locations before settling on 1507 Jefferson, across from the Merriweather Library, Bellamy Commons and the Buffalo Black Achievers Museum.
He owns the property and is moving ahead on his own, although he's having conversations with insurance and health care partners for the wellness component. He said Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Western New York – formerly HealthNow New York until its affiliation with Pittsburgh-based Highmark – is "very interested in working with us on this project."
He's also held initial discussions with the Hamlin Park community, as well as city officials.
"We think it’s achieved the point of viability and we’re looking to someone within the next year to get a shovel in the ground and get this project up and running," Daniel said.
The tentative plan would be divided roughly half-and-half between housing and wellness, with a combination of one- and two-bedroom apartments in part of the building and an array of medical and health care services in the rest. Those could include primary and specialty care services, a small urgent-care center, a behavioral health component and a nutritional or healthy eating feature.
"We're going to be working with various providers to work with the residents of the area to achieve a full wellness capability," Daniel said.
He estimated that the project could cost between $15 million and $20 million, and plans to pursue financing from a variety of sources, including affordable housing funds through New York State Homes and Community Renewal, as well as Medicaid or other health care dollars. Those funding cycles have been disrupted by the pandemic, but he hopes to apply as soon as the applications reopen.
If approved and funded, he said he hopes to start construction by year-end or early 2022.
NY Telephone conversion still in the works
Meanwhile, Daniel is still pursuing his conversion of the three-story New York Telephone Building at 299 Jefferson into 33 affordable apartments, including 15 studios, 12 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom apartments. Plans include 1,326 square feet of first-floor commercial space and nine underground parking spaces.
The $6 million project would include renovation of the existing 15,306-square-foot building and construction of a three-story addition on the property, which totals about one-third of an acre.
Daniel is counting on federal and state historic tax credits, state housing funds and adaptive-reuse tax breaks to finance the construction. However, he said he expects the funding for this project to take a backseat to the one at 1507 Jefferson, which is likely to get done first.