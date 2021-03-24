Greg Daniel ready to pursue Jefferson Avenue wellness project

Construction on a new wellness and affordable housing project on Buffalo's East Side could begin by the end of the year, if developer Dr. Greg Daniel can line up his approvals and financing.

Daniel, owner of Nidus Development and Kanaka Partners, is planning a 36,000-square-foot mixed-use building on the site of an old supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, with at least 40 apartments and a health care facility. That's separate from his conversion of the former New York Telephone Building into apartments more than two miles away.

Details are still being fine-tuned for the new proposal, which has been several years in the making. Daniel said he's in discussions with state officials – including Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes of Buffalo – as he puts the pieces together.

But he said the racial inequities brought to light during the Covid-19 pandemic make it important to get the project moving, noting that it would address social factors and health disparities.

"This is what is needed in order to address the issue," he said. "The time for talk is over. Here is an action plan that works well for the East Side."