Rochester-based Greenlight Networks is expanding its fiber optic internet service with a $2 million investment to bring service to more than 2,000 homes on Buffalo's East Side, the company said. It is part of a $20 million investment Greenlight is making in the Buffalo Niagara region this year.

The company's network equipment will be hosted at Say Yes Buffalo headquarters on Jefferson Avenue, in exchange for free high-speed internet.

The company recently lowered the price of its fastest internet plans and has introduced an even speedier 5-gigabit broadband internet plan. The company charges $50 monthly for 500 Mbps service, $75 for 1 Gigabit service, $100 for 2 Gigabit service and $200 for 5 Gigabit service.

Greenlight Network services about 14,000 homes locally. Construction is underway to bring service to another 6,000 homes in North Tonawanda, Cheektowaga, on the West Side and in the Elmwood Village.

By comparison, Spectrum offers an introductory rate of about $50 for a slower 300 Mbps service, with planned rate increases.