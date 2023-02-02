Rochester-based Greenlight Networks will expand its low-cost fiber optic internet service to North Tonawanda, the company said Thursday.

The $12.5 million infrastructure investment will make high-speed, broadband internet available to thousands in the city by the end of the year. By 2024, it will be available to the entire city.

The company has not had a rate hike in its history and recently lowered the price of its fastest internet plans and has introduced an even speedier 5-gigabit broadband internet plan. The company charges $50 monthly for 500 Mbps service, $75 for 1 Gigabit service, $100 for 2 Gigabit service and $200 for 5 Gigabit service.

By comparison, Spectrum offers an introductory rate of about $50 for a slower 300 Mbps service, after which time the rate increases.

"This will be the first fiber optic internet option we've ever seen," said NT Mayor Austin Tylec. "For many, many years; North Tonawanda residents and business owners have been asking for new options, more affordable options at higher speeds."

It's the company's first entry into Niagara County, and will reach its first households by summer.

Greenlight has had to be highly selective as it expands, so why did it choose North Tonawanda?

"For us, the demand is a big deal. So as people go to our website, and they sign up to get our service, that's the first place we start," said Mark Murphy, Greenlight CEO. "We're looking at areas to say, OK, who really wants Greenlight? And those are the places that get our attention first."

Mayor Tylec had made a push to get NT residents to request Greenlight internet service, and Murphy was surprised at how much demand came through the website, Murphy said.

After demand, density is a factor, but not as big a factor as people might think, he said. More important is how complicated the construction will be, how much it will cost and how easy the area's utility provider is to work with.

Greenlight Network already has brought its broadband internet service to 6,000 homes in Buffalo and more than 2,000 in Cheektowaga, as well as other parts of New York, and plans to expand outside the state this year.

Greenlight Networks launched in 2011. Gratwick Hose on Ward Road will be a host site for the company's servers.

The company's expansion offers more customers in the Buffalo Niagara region a choice in internet providers. For most consumers, the only broadband option is through Spectrum, although there are select areas where Verizon's Fios service is available.