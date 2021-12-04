Green Organization wants tax breaks for Clarence project with apartments, retail shops

Fresh after obtaining town approval for a new mixed-use construction project in Clarence, the father-and-son development team behind the venture now wants to get tax breaks to offset the project's costs – even though it involves residential apartments and two retail storefronts rather than jobs and business expansion.

Bryan and Matt Green, co-owners of the Green Organization of East Amherst, are asking the Clarence Industrial Development Agency for assistance with their new project at 9150 Sheridan Drive. That's where the duo plans to construct an 18-unit apartment building, with two first-floor storefronts, at the intersection of Sheridan and Main Street.

The $6.4 million project by the Greens on Sheridan LLC – which was approved by the town last month – would represent the first three-story building in Clarence. It would include a mixture of eight one- and 10 two-bedroom units spread over all three levels, with 6,400 square feet of retail space on the first floor along with two of the apartments. The market-rate units in the 28,800-square-foot building will range from 718 to 1,257 square feet in size, with rents from $1,100 to $1,600 per month.

About 30% of the activity would be retail, with the rest residential, the Greens acknowledged in their application.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month