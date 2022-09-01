Green Organization spends $13 million on two Amherst apartment complexes

A growing suburban apartment developer acquired two properties in Amherst from Clover Management for $13.35 million and plans to spend another $4 million to upgrade the communities, even as it prepares to undertake a $45 million project nearby.

The Green Organization, led by the father-and-son team of Bryan and Matt Green, bought the 28-unit Williamsville Commons townhome community at 540 Mill St. for $4.7 million and the 75-unit Forest Village Apartments complex at 1325-1345 North Forest Road for $8.65 million.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

That's a total of 103 residential units, with 116,000 square feet of residential rental space. The Mill Street townhomes, which were built in 1964, all contain three bedrooms and one bathroom, with detached garages, and total about 1,500 square feet each. The North Forest apartments, which were constructed in 1965, feature a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 500 to 1,300 square feet.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Clarence-based Green plans to renovate both the interior and exterior of all the residences over the next two to three years, including new windows, doors, cabinets and countertops. The Mill community is fully occupied, while North Forest has four empty units where the Greens began initial renovations Wednesday.

“We have been asking Clover for years to acquire these properties from them and we were finally able to work out a deal together,” said Matt Green, the company's co-founder. "The location of the properties are phenomenal and there is a lot of potential in the assets."

Founded more than 25 years ago, the Green Organization is a real estate and investment management firm that has focused on apartments in the Tonawanda and Amherst areas. It's been growing much more rapidly in the last few years with a series of acquisitions and ground-up developments that have increased its portfolio to nearly 700 units.

It owns the Drexel Hill Apartments, Forest Green Apartments, Third Avenue Townhouses, the Apartments at Englewood, Joseph Drive Apartments and Northwood Drive Apartments.

It's building an 18-unit apartment building with two first-floor storefronts at 9150 Sheridan Drive in Clarence, at Main Street, and also put up two 24-unit apartment buildings on North French Road and on Dodge Road. And two other projects are going through municipal review in Florida.

It's also seeking site plan approval for a $45 million project at the southeast corner of Millersport Highway and North French, featuring nine buildings with 162 apartments. Tentative plans call for a mix of 30 one-bedroom, 126 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments in eight of the buildings, with a 4,200-square-foot one-story clubhouse attached to a three-story building with 24 apartments.