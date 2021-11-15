Green Organization plans 162-unit apartment complex in Amherst

If approved, construction could start next summer, with 18 months to two years for completion.

The unnamed project is the latest suburban venture by the Green Organization, which has been ramping up its redevelopment and construction activity recently after mostly focusing on acquiring and renovating apartment buildings since its founding in 1992. The family-owned business put up a 24-unit building on North French and is mirroring that with another on Dodge Road.

It also received approval from Clarence for a three-story apartment building with 18 one- and two-bedroom units at 9150 Sheridan Drive, at the intersection of Sheridan and Main Street – the first three-story building in that town.

The $6 million project will include two units and 6,400 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, and eight units on each of the upper floors. The market-rate apartments in the 28,800-square-foot building will average 1,100 square feet in size, with an average monthly rent of $1,760.

Green said the company hopes to obtain building permits and final engineering approvals quickly, so it can start on construction in the spring, with completion after 12 months.