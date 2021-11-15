Green Organization plans 162-unit apartment complex in Amherst

Plans for a 162-unit suburban apartment complex are taking shape near the CrossPoint Business Park in Amherst.
The Green Organization – led by the father-son team of Bryan and Matt Green – is seeking town approval for a complex of nine buildings at 3275 and 3325 Millersport Highway. That's at the southeast corner of Millersport and North French Road, across from the sprawling CrossPoint office park.
That's a big part of the target market for the $40 million project, which is aimed at working professionals and couples, said partner Matt Green.
Tentative plans call for a mix of 30 one-bedroom, 126 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments in eight of the buildings, with a 4,200-square-foot one-story clubhouse attached to a three-story building with 24 apartments.
Overall, the site will include 386 surface spaces and 64 garage stalls.
Green said the apartments will average between 1,100 and 1,200 square feet in size, with average rents of $1,760 to $2,040. However, three-bedroom units could run about $2,500, for 1,500 square feet, he added.
The complex would take up about 10 acres of a 23-acre property that the Greens have under contract, with the rest of the land being wetlands and green space.
The project is being reviewed by the Amherst Planning Board on Thursday, but the company also needs to have 17.8 acres rezoned by the Town Board from general business to multifamily residential. The Greens are also working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation on the wetlands.
If approved, construction could start next summer, with 18 months to two years for completion.
The unnamed project is the latest suburban venture by the Green Organization, which has been ramping up its redevelopment and construction activity recently after mostly focusing on acquiring and renovating apartment buildings since its founding in 1992. The family-owned business put up a 24-unit building on North French and is mirroring that with another on Dodge Road.
It also received approval from Clarence for a three-story apartment building with 18 one- and two-bedroom units at 9150 Sheridan Drive, at the intersection of Sheridan and Main Street – the first three-story building in that town.
The $6 million project will include two units and 6,400 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, and eight units on each of the upper floors. The market-rate apartments in the 28,800-square-foot building will average 1,100 square feet in size, with an average monthly rent of $1,760.
Green said the company hopes to obtain building permits and final engineering approvals quickly, so it can start on construction in the spring, with completion after 12 months.
The Greens also are working on a proposal to add 52 more units – 30 town houses and 22 apartments – to the Drexel Hill Apartments on Evans Street in the Village of Williamsville. The company bought the aging complex – which was built in the 1960s – from the original owner about 18 months ago, and has been renovating the units.