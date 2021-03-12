 Skip to main content
Greco Real Estate transitions to new leadership
Greco Real Estate transitions to new leadership

Look inside the renovated Athletic Club

Developer Chris Greco in the renovated lobby of the former Buffalo Athletic Club.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Leadership of Greco Real Estate is shifting to a younger generation as the company's founder makes way for his younger cousin.

Chris Greco will take over as broker and owner of the family-owned agency, which was founded in 1978 by his cousins, Dennis and Gary Greco, the firm announced Friday. Dennis Greco will retain his broker's license and provide support but is retiring after 43 years. Gary Greco died in January 2020.

"I'm excited to take on this challenge and feel like we have much to offer the Western New York community," said Chris Greco, who has spent 34 years in real estate. "This is an opportunity for us to build on the strong foundation that Dennis created."

The Grecos founded and operated the firm as DSG Investors Realty for 25 years before renaming it a few years after Chris Greco joined.

