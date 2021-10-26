Great Point Media wants tax breaks for Niagara Street studio

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The project has received variances from the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals and site plan approval from the Buffalo Planning Board in August. If approved by ECIDA, officials expect to begin work by Nov. 25, finish by early May 2023 and take occupancy a month later.

Great Point – whose U.S. offices and another large production studio are located in Yonkers – was founded in 2013 by CEO Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve, two award-winning veteran producers. It's represented locally by former Buffalo Sabres executive and investor Larry Quinn. It also manages Seren Studios in Wales.

The company is seeking to capitalize on opportunities for film and television production generally, and a need for more space nationwide, as well as growing interest in Buffalo as both an on-location and back-office site. Among recent productions that used Buffalo are "A Quiet Place Par II," "Nightmare Alley," "Untitled Cabrini Film," "The Bunker" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2."