Great Point Media wants tax breaks for Niagara Street studio

A British film production company that is planning to construct a new studio facility on Niagara Street is seeking tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to make the project work.
An affiliate of London-based Great Point Media is seeking $899,250 in sales tax breaks for material and equipment purchases from the agency, plus an unspecified 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property.
Great Point wants to build a 65,000-square-foot film production facility on 3.67 acres of land at 1155 Niagara, near the corporate headquarters of Rich Products Corp. The complex would be used to produce feature films, television movies and series, streaming shows and features, and other entertainment.
Under the proposal, the $20.93 million Great Point Studios project would include three high-bay sound stages totaling 30,000 square feet of space, plus carpentry and set construction facilities, executive and general support office space, several "green" rooms, common rooms, a cafeteria, truck loading docks and parking.
It would feature a 20,000-square-foot studio and two smaller 5,000-square-foot stages, while some of the outdoor space would also be available for filming.
The company has also added medical testing rooms to its plans in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and will install a special air-monitoring system to its air-handling equipment, according to its application to the ECIDA.
Support Local Journalism
The project has received variances from the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals and site plan approval from the Buffalo Planning Board in August. If approved by ECIDA, officials expect to begin work by Nov. 25, finish by early May 2023 and take occupancy a month later.
Great Point – whose U.S. offices and another large production studio are located in Yonkers – was founded in 2013 by CEO Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve, two award-winning veteran producers. It's represented locally by former Buffalo Sabres executive and investor Larry Quinn. It also manages Seren Studios in Wales.
The company is seeking to capitalize on opportunities for film and television production generally, and a need for more space nationwide, as well as growing interest in Buffalo as both an on-location and back-office site. Among recent productions that used Buffalo are "A Quiet Place Par II," "Nightmare Alley," "Untitled Cabrini Film," "The Bunker" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2."
"The demand for video and streaming content is growing exponentially worldwide," Great Point said in its application. "Buffalo has built a very good film production infrastructure and has demonstrated strong demand as recent productions can attest. We expect various film and television production companies to lease and/or license space to produce for film and television content, which demand has been demonstrated by past film activity in the region."
The site is owned by Rich Products, and used to house several food processing plants until they were demolished and cleared several years ago. The property has already been accepted into the state Brownfield Cleanup Program, and will be remediated under Department of Environmental Conservation supervision, with Great Point eligible for tax credits as a result of the redevelopment.
However, the company said, it needs ECIDA's participation first. According to its application, Great Point said it has received "loan and investment commitments from various private investment entities," but only if the project receives an "acceptable" PILOT on local property taxes and a sales tax break for purchases.
"Without ECIDA assistance, this project can not receive the financing necessary to undertake construction and operations," Great Point said in the application.
As a result, it continued, "Erie County would lose the opportunity to participate in the dramatic increase of worldwide film and video streaming production."
The investment is expected to create 12 full-time and 10 part-time jobs after two years, paying $60,000 to $67,000 annually, not counting employment brought by production companies that would be leasing the studios for their work.