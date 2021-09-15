Great Lakes Cheese picks Franklinville for new factory

Great Lakes Cheese will build a more than $500 million cheese factory in Franklinville, ending a two-year search by the company for a replacement for its Cuba facility.

The new factory, which officials said will be the biggest economic development project ever in Cattaraugus County, will nearly double its current workforce and create 200 new jobs, while securing the company's future in Western New York.

The announcement Wednesday that the company had settled on Franklinville as the site of its new plant ends a search that initially centered on farmland in Allegany County, only to see those efforts end in controversy.

The 480,000-square-foot factory the company plans to build on about 130 acres along Route 16 in Franklinville will expand the capacity of Great Lakes Cheese and also increase the demand for milk produced by Western New York dairy farmers.

Construction on the new factory is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 and be completed by early 2025. The Cuba factory will then close.

Kurt Epprecht, whose family owns the Ohio-based company, said the new factory will be "one of the country's premier cheese manufacturing and packaging facilities."