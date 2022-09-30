 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island Radisson developers agree to grant public access to waterfront

Haven 100 waterfront rendering

A waterfront view rendering of the proposed Haven 100 redevelopment of the former Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island at 100 Whitehaven Road on Grand Island.

Town residents of Grand Island will get new access to a quarter-mile of Niagara River frontage, after the developers planning to remake a struggling hotel on Whitehaven Road agreed to grant a public easement to the town in order to win municipal approval of their $25 million redevelopment project.

Architect Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture and Justin B. Earl of Springville, Utah-based J.B. Earl Co. are proposing to transform the Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island into an apartment complex called Haven 100 for the project's address at 100 Whitehaven.

Plans call for turning the six-story hotel's 263 rooms into 132 market-rate apartments for both long-term and short-term rentals, along with an 8,310-square-foot restaurant, an 18,305-square-foot banquet center, and a public fitness center. The hotel is owned by an affiliate of the McSam Hotel Group in Great Neck, N.Y., on Long Island, but Conroe and Earl have it under contract, with closing expected by year-end.

Haven 100 front rendering

A front view rendering of the proposed Haven 100 redevelopment of the former Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island at 100 Whitehaven Road on Grand Island.

The duo is seeking a "planned development district" designation, which would allow a unified set of zoning rules for a single project that would not be permitted by the zoning code. They also need to be approved for incentive zoning because a PDD is normally reserved for properties of at least 25 acres – twice the size of the hotel site.

In exchange, they negotiated a community-benefits agreement with the town, in which they will provide an easement for a two-acre strip of land along the entire length of the waterfront property in front of the building and parking lot, and extending south along East River Road. That will allow for creation of a waterfront park with picnic benches and a pedestrian path, Conroe said.

100 Whitehaven Road-satellite

A satellite view of the Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island at 100 Whitehaven Road on Grand Island, across the Niagara River from the cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda.

Town officials initially expressed interest in gaining the southernmost corner of property belonging to the hotel, on a half-acre site where remnants of a former dock still remain. That's all that's left of a historic ferry that used to operate between Tonawanda and Grand Island, and town officials thought they could reuse it as a boat launch. So they pressed the developers to give them that.

But town officials finally realized that the speed and direction of the river's flow would not be conducive for motorboats. "It’s a really bad location for a marina," Conroe said.

Instead, the developers are proposing a public kayak launch just to the north, where the current is more reasonable, Conroe said. And the town is actually getting far more land in the new deal than they would have at the dock site. "Now we've included the entire waterfront," he added.

Eerily quiet streets in WNY, the new normal of Covid-19

The Radisson Hotel on East River Road on Grand Island.

Meanwhile, several residents who live across East River Road from that site also wanted the land for themselves and to prevent a boat launch. Conroe said the developers are still talking with those neighbors about a possible land sale to them.

Conroe said the duo hope to get Town Board approval for the PDD in early September, followed by site plan approval by early November. Construction could begin in January, with completion by January 2024.

