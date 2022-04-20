 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grand Island backs Rivertown rezoning, sets public hearing on Southpointe

Rivertown renderings

Renderings of what parts of the proposed Rivertown Center project on Grand Island could look like.

 Grand Island Town Board
Town officials advanced a pair of major development projects on Grand Island this week, approving a rezoning of 25.88 acres of land for the proposed Rivertown community, while setting a public hearing next month on the sprawling Southpointe housing proposal.

The Town Board backed an environmental review and a "planned development district" zoning designation for the Rivertown project, which will bring 330 apartments, townhomes, patio homes and senior residences to an area between Grand Island Boulevard and Baseline Road, in the town's commercial corridor.

The $80 million to $100 million proposal by Frank Chinnici's Legacy Development and Roger Trettel's Rivertown Center Holdings would feature 265 market-rate apartments in multiple three- and four-story buildings, plus 14 single-family detached patio homes of one or two stories, 13 three-story townhomes and 40 senior apartments for those age 55 and up.

It will also include 584 parking spaces and 76,000 square feet of office, retail and open space.

Rivertown site plan

A color-coded site plan of the proposed Rivertown Center project on Grand Island.

As part of the project amenities to benefit the town, the developers agreed to lease 15,000 square feet of space on the first floor of one of the mixed-use buildings for a town senior center for the next 30 years, at a discounted rent. That's a new addition to the overall plan, which already includes installation of eight publicly accessible parks and greenspace, plus walking paths, nature trails and an enhanced pond.

Rivertown-Grand Island-scale rendering

A massing rendering of the proposed Rivertown Center project on Grand Island.

Details of the plan, including the various buildings, would still come back to the town for site plan approval before work can begin. Construction is not expected until at least year-end or early next year, with completion by the end of 2026 or mid-2027.

Rivertown-Grand Island-site view

A satellite view of the Grand Island property where Frank Chinnici's Legacy Development and Roger Trettel are proposing the Rivertown Center development project.

Meanwhile, town officials set a public hearing for 8 p.m. May 2 for the Southpointe development, where Long Island businessman Harold Schertz wants to bring more than 400 single-family homes, townhomes and apartments to a 284-acre swath of land off the I-190, north of the South Grand Island bridges. The project would encompass five pieces, with three single-family subdivisions, the multi-family component, and a three-story assisted-living facility.

