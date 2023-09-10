Just over a week after proposing new restrictions on giant warehouses in response to a controversial project, the Grand Island Town Board is doubling down with a plan to tighten the reins even further by capping the size of any new building islandwide.

During a public board workshop session on Wednesday, the four-member Town Board reaffirmed its intention to revise the town’s zoning code, by removing warehouses and distribution centers from the permitted “as-of-right” uses in the M1 light-industrial zoning.

Acquest seeks approval for mega-warehouse project on Grand Island Acquest wants to build its Grand Island Commerce Center on Long Road, occupying more than half of a 207.43-acre site that had previously been eyed by Amazon.com.

That is the designation that applies to the 207.43-acre site on Long Road, where Acquest Development wants to put up a sprawling single-story, high-bay warehouse with 1.08 million square feet of space. The company has said it could accommodate several users of 100,000 to 200,000 square feet, with more than 900 employees in all, but has not identified any potential tenants.

It is the same site where Amazon wanted to build what would have been one of the largest warehouses in the world. In that situation, though, Amazon needed a variance for height, so the project was subject to much more scrutiny, and ultimately abandoned.

The newer $120 million proposal has generated opposition from some residents, who have said the facility is too large and would result in excessive truck traffic and air pollution. But it is permitted by town zoning code without any variance or permit, so the town has limited authority aside from site plan review.

Extra scrutiny sought for warehouse at Grand Island Amazon site The new warehouse is half the height - 45 feet tall - but it would cover 138 acres, pave over more of the site and have more tractor trailer parking stalls.

The proposed change – which replaced a proposed moratorium on new warehouses proposed by Councilman Mike Madigan – would not prohibit such a project on affected properties. Rather, it is intended to make sure a developer could not do so without getting town permission first, through a special-use permit or zoning variance. The board on Wednesday also extended the change to the related M2 zoning classification, as well.

“I feel sorry for the Grand Island community,” said Acquest’s William Huntress, citing $50 million in tax revenues that the town and Erie County lost when Amazon instead decided to build a facility in the Town of Niagara. “It’s unbelievable that in New York State, we can give $750 million to build a solar project, that we can build a football stadium on the backs of taxpayers, and then we have a taxpayer like Amazon that comes into the area and we do whatever we can to kill it.”

The goal of the board with the latest proposal was to respond to residents’ concerns and objections to large development projects, particularly those that generate traffic and pollution.

“There’s a definite need,” Madigan said. “We are an island. We are definitely unique. We’re constrained by two bridges.”

But then, the board went a step further. Where board members initially wanted to impose a cap of 300,000 square feet on the size of any such warehouse facility, they’re now planning to set a cap of 100,000 square feet. That’s one-third of the previous idea, and less than one-tenth the size of what Acquest wants to put up.

Grand Island residents mobilize to stop new warehouse project The Coalition for Responsible Economic Development for Grand Island claims the project would be "far too large" and "does not fit with the general character" of the community.

It also would apply not only to a single building, but as a maximum amount of space for a multi-building campus on one property.

“That’s an approach that’s in the best interests of residents, health, safety and everything else,” Madigan said. “That’s the approach that I’d like us to head in.”

And board members may consider zoning caps in the future on all properties and zoning codes throughout Grand Island.

“The point of these changes are to take a look at what we want across the island and ensure we get the kind of developments we want,” Councilman Tom Digati said. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that we do a thorough job and make the changes that are appropriate as quickly as we can.”

Madigan, who led the initial charge against the Acquest project and had called for the six-month moratorium, insisted that the board’s actions are “not specific to any particular project,” and said the town regularly hears concerns from residents about the impact of larger facilities – both existing and proposed.

Acquest plans new warehouse for Grand Island site – but this time much smaller The facility is not intended for Amazon, Acquest CEO's said. But that doesn't mean he is closing the door on the online retailer.

“We have people speaking at every meeting,” he said. “There’s always a concern. I do think this is on very solid ground.”

And he noted, again, that the zoning law that was written a decade ago is not “aligned with the wording of the comprehensive plan” for the town, and doesn’t reflect the new reality. “When it was written, no one conceived of the mega distribution centers that are now being created,” he said. “Circumstances have changed, and we need the wording of the law to catch up.”

That same comprehensive plan from 2018 specifically calls out the Acquest property for a light-industrial campus, with multiple buildings and greenspace between them, he said. But the business is supposed to be “non-polluting,” which Madigan said is not consistent with the frequent trucks envisioned for the big warehouse.

“There’s a lot of different options out there for what they can do with that property that, I’m sure, is very profitable,” he said.

Nevertheless, the town’s actions could lead to a lawsuit from Acquest, which has not shied away from suing municipalities in the past. Huntress would not address that question.

Some states, such as Texas, have specific laws that give “vested rights” to a developer, allowing the developer to proceed with a project under the zoning rules that existed when a project application was submitted, even if the town then changed the zoning code. But in New York, there is no specific law, so a court decision would hinge on common-law doctrines and prior case law, which has only given vested rights after substantial work or costs have occurred.

A public hearing on the proposed new law has been set for Sept. 18, at 8 p.m., at Town Hall. The resolution must also be reviewed by the Erie County Planning Board. Madigan said the proposal could become law “within the next 30 days or so after that,” if there are no major changes.

“Across the island, there’s different concerns,” Madigan said. “We want to really make sure that we’re not rushing this law. It does impact more than one property on the island.”