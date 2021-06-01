Graham's $70 million deal bets big on defense

The deal will add Barber-Nichols' $56 million in annual sales to Graham's revenue base, which grew by 8% to $97.5 million during the fiscal year that ended in March.

But it also is a big step toward meeting Graham's goals of broadening its sales base to less volatile industries.

"Our core energy and petrochemicals platform will continue to be an important contributor to our future," Lines said. "When complemented by a much larger and more diverse defense and aerospace platform, we believe our earnings power and shareholder value are magnified."

Barber-Nichols, which is based in Arvada, Colo., makes turbomachinery, such as specialized pumps, compressors and fans, along with rocket engine turbopumps.

Graham's defense business, which makes products used in nuclear-powered propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, has been growing. It accounted for 25% of Graham's sales during the latest fiscal year, up from 16% the year before. The acquisition will more than double the size of Graham's defense business, which had $24 million in revenue during the latest fiscal year.

Graham said it expects sales during the current fiscal year, which ends next March, to range between $130 million and $140 million, including 10 months of sales from Barber-Nichols of about $45 million to $48 million.

Graham is paying for the deal with $41.1 million in cash and by borrowing $20 million through a five-year loan.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.