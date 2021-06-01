Graham's $70 million deal bets big on defense

Graham Corp. is making a big push to bolster its defense business with a $70 million deal to buy a Colorado-based company that makes specialized pumps and compressors that are mainly used in military and space products.
The acquisition of Barber-Nichols will increase Graham's annual sales by about 50% and help the Batavia-based manufacturer broaden its business beyond the more cyclical energy and petrochemical industries that account for the bulk of its existing business.
"It significantly increases our sales and earnings, accelerates our diversification into the less-cyclical defense sector and provides a platform for stronger growth, with a broad range of engineered solutions," said James R. Lines, Graham's chief executive officer.
The deal also will lead to changes in Graham's leadership. Daniel J. Thoren, the president and CEO of Barber-Nichols, will become Graham's No. 2 executive as its president and chief executive officer.
Graham had been courting Barber-Nichols for nearly three years, said Jeffrey F. Glajch, the Batavia company's chief financial officer.
Graham is paying $61.1 million in cash and $9 million in Graham stock to acquire Barber-Nichols. The purchase price could rise by as much as $14 million if Barber-Nichols meets certain financial performance targets.
The deal will add Barber-Nichols' $56 million in annual sales to Graham's revenue base, which grew by 8% to $97.5 million during the fiscal year that ended in March.
But it also is a big step toward meeting Graham's goals of broadening its sales base to less volatile industries.
"Our core energy and petrochemicals platform will continue to be an important contributor to our future," Lines said. "When complemented by a much larger and more diverse defense and aerospace platform, we believe our earnings power and shareholder value are magnified."
Barber-Nichols, which is based in Arvada, Colo., makes turbomachinery, such as specialized pumps, compressors and fans, along with rocket engine turbopumps.
Graham's defense business, which makes products used in nuclear-powered propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, has been growing. It accounted for 25% of Graham's sales during the latest fiscal year, up from 16% the year before. The acquisition will more than double the size of Graham's defense business, which had $24 million in revenue during the latest fiscal year.
Graham said it expects sales during the current fiscal year, which ends next March, to range between $130 million and $140 million, including 10 months of sales from Barber-Nichols of about $45 million to $48 million.
Graham is paying for the deal with $41.1 million in cash and by borrowing $20 million through a five-year loan.