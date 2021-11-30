 Skip to main content
Graham CFO prepares to retire
Graham CFO prepares to retire

Graham Corp.

Graham Corp.'s CFO is preparing to retire.

 Buffalo News file photo

Graham Corp. is preparing for another top-level retirement.

Jeffrey F. Glajch, chief financial officer for the Batavia-based manufacturer for the past 13 years, will retire in the second calendar quarter of 2022, after his successor is named.

Glajch is preparing to exit after CEO James R. Lines recently retired following 15 years in that role.

"I am proud of having led our acquisition of Barber-Nichols, which has transformed Graham," Glajch said, referring to an acquisition completed in June. "We have become a defense and space focused company with several other opportunities for growth, including in new energy."

Matt Glynn

