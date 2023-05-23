Ulbrich offers lessons in leadership

Thomas Ulbrich has experienced leadership from many different angles.

He has been part of a family business, worked as an entrepreneur, and led an entrepreneurship program at the University at Buffalo. Now, he is president and CEO of Goodwill of Western New York.

While Goodwill is known for its stores, there is more to its operations. Goodwill is active in workforce development through its Goodskills Career Builder Initiative. The program combines classroom training with on-site experiences to prepare candidates for jobs.

Ulbrich has led Goodwill of WNY for move than three years, applying lessons he learned earlier in his career.

"To me, the CEO stands for chief energy officer," Ulbrich said. "That's really your job, to keep the energy up."

He offered some other insights on leadership at a recent conference presented by UB:

Adapt to circumstances. Ulbrich arrived at Goodwill just as Covid-19 upended the economy. Its operations were temporarily shut down. Some longtime leaders exited. It was a lot for the new CEO to handle.

But the Goodwill team evaluated things and carved out a workforce development program "that has just caught fire, in the community, in the state and federally," Ulbrich said.

"I think that's a little bit of entrepreneurship where, what do you do next? But it's amazing what any of us can do when you've got your back against the wall. You get very creative," he said.

Learn from others. For 12 years, Ulbrich headed the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at UB's School of Management. Over that span, he figures he heard thousands of entrepreneurs' stories.

"I think great leaders are surrounded by great people, and you learn from watching other people, just like in various other things," he said.

Create a vision. "Great strategy is about something in the future," Ulbrich said. "It's the objective that you're striving for 10, 15 years out in the future that you can create a movement around, that's not going to change. That's the objective."

Set goals and keep them in sight. At Goodwill, Ulbrich wants to develop a "social innovation culture, where we're very business oriented, but not at the expense of humanity."

"What we're trying to do is run a nonprofit with a for-profit piece that can feed our nonprofit arm of workforce development," he said. "Our big, audacious goal is to be 100% self funded by 2030."

Judgment calls. "Part of leadership is having that ability to understand when to be persistent, and when to cut bait," he said. "I don't know that I have a formula for it."

Attracting talent. "I think it's really creating something people believe in, something that people can buy into," Ulbrich said. "What you're trying to do is create a movement."

Ulbrich said employees "select you, if we're being truthful about it. You've got to create that environment."

Mentors and coaches. Business leaders can greatly benefit from having coaches, Ulbrich said. He thinks the stigma of executives having coaches as a sign of trouble is finally receding. Goodwill is putting together coaches and individual development plans for its senior leaders.

Ulbrich has his own coach, whom he refers to as "the colonel," a man who lives in India. He comes to Buffalo three times a year, but Ulbrich also talks to him on the phone.

"Within 20 minutes, I'm done, because he knows where to push every button, call me on everything that I need to be called on, and we move forward," he said.

A new bank for women

The parent of Bank on Buffalo, CNB Financial, has launched a new division, called Impressia Bank, exclusively for women business owners and leaders.

Veteran banker Mary Kate Loftus was named to head up the new division. Bank officials said Impressia will focus on "meeting the unique financial needs of women" – chief among them, access to capital, which is a hindrance to female founders of businesses.

Impressia is headquartered in Buffalo.

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: The Small Business Administration closed its in-person disaster loan outreach center – set up to help those impacted by the December blizzard – on May 12. The SBA had kept operating the center well beyond the initial planned closing date, due to ongoing interest.

Tell me more: As of early May, 415 loan applications from Western New Yorkers had been approved for just over $12.6 million. Of those, 386 were for home disaster loans, 21 for business physical damage loans and eight for economic injury disaster loans. More applications are pending.

Why it matters: The SBA's low-interest loans are helping a variety of residents and business owners recover from the damage caused by the storm. And there's still time to apply for loans related to economic damage. That deadline is Nov. 27.

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

THE LATEST

Savarino Companies' Howell Street plans have a new look.

Rosina Food Products is turning a vacant office building into its own offices.

Stark Technologies is planning an expansion in the Town of Tonawanda.

For a third time in 15 years, townhouses are being proposed for the last residential Lakefront Commons site on the waterfront.

The Buffalo Niagara region's job count increased in April by 2.1% from a year ago, but 'help wanted' signs remain.

Buffalo Niagara tourism is building back up after a Covid-19 crash, but there are still challenges ahead.

An online auction yielded an almost $8 million bid for the McKinley Mall, but who made it is still unknown.

A rare orange lobster landed in a Tops Markets tank, but won't wind up on anyone's dinner plate.

Beacon Communities wants to make its mark on the state by committing to a new carbon-neutral policy.

Catholic Health will open a temporary ER in Lockport until the new Lockport Memorial Hospital opens.

43North is looking for its 'next success stories' as the competition begins its ninth year.

Work to prepare the area where a new Buffalo Bills stadium will be built is in full swing. Also, more on the Bills' concessions provider switch.

A judge ruled that a subpoena of Starbucks union conversations with reporters violates labor law.

About 30 union workers at a Williamsville nursing home participated in a one-day strike.

More than 120 Western New York employees of Athenex Inc. are scheduled to lose their jobs by mid-August.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The growth of sports memorabilia and the trading card market has been reflected in the boom of local shops selling those products.

2. For one mental health counselor, helping survivors of the Tops Markets mass shooting has been a continuing mission.

3. The Tops Markets mass shooting put a spotlight on food security issues in East Buffalo. A year later, some progress has been made, but much more needs to be done.

4. A fund created after the May 14 mass shooting has raised more than $6 million, but its focus is on making a long-term impact.

5. How shopping has changed. These five trends are affecting consumers everywhere.

