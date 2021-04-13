Golombek open to demolition request for Voelker's Bowling under right conditions

"My position right now is wait-and-see," Golombek said. "In theory, I’m not opposed to the demolition there and something being built there, but the devil is in the details."

He suggested that the city should require that any demolition request be accompanied by a reuse plan in the future.

The lawmaker noted that the corner is a “gateway” into the Amherst and Grant neighborhoods and the larger Black Rock area, and is just blocks from Chandler Street and Buffalo State College. And he doesn't "want it to look like Niagara Falls Boulevard or Sheridan Drive."

"There is a revitalization that is taking place in that neighborhood," Golombek said. "Depending on what you would put on that corner, it could help or hinder the future advancement of that community."

So, he added, "if they were going to build a five-floor apartment building with retail on the first floor, and it followed the same footprint as Voelker’s, that would be an asset to the neighborhood."

