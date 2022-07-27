Goldmans putting the last nail in their businesses

Time for a change?

Mark and Charlie Goldman have been in the real estate, restaurant and bar businesses for decades, first on Chippewa Street with the Calumet Arts Cafe, and now on Allen Street, where they own Allen Street Hardware Cafe and two buildings. You could say they have become fixtures in the neighborhood.

Now, they are thinking it's time to move on. Mark Goldman – a longtime leader in the Chippewa revival – has been "hands off" for 10 years, and Charlie, who owns and operates Allen Street Hardware, will turn 50 in December, with a new baby on the way. After 30 years in the business, he is ready for a change.

"I'm about to have a kid. I have other things I'd like to explore, and other paths I'd like to take, maybe doing a little traveling with my family," Charlie Goldman said. "I'm an old man, having a young baby. I'd like a lifestyle change."

So the father-and-son duo has put their 17-year-old restaurant and bar business up for sale, along with two buildings, for a total of $1.3 million, through Fred LoFaso's Sienna Realty. The cafe and its building at 245 Allen are listed for $900,000, while the 3,000-square-foot former Licata Plumbing building next door is listed for $400,000. Mark Goldman owns half of 245 Allen, while his son owns the rest of the holdings.

"We're floating it out there, to see if we could get what it's worth, the price that we're asking," Charlie Goldman said. They also are open to selling one and not the other, or renting the building to someone else.

"It's not a do-or-die, but we're going to try to sell it. If we don't get the right price, we probably won't sell," Charlie Goldman said.

It's a big change for Charlie – who has been working in restaurants since he was an 18-year-old University at Buffalo student – and for Mark, a Buffalo historian and downtown advocate, who bought the Calumet Building at 46-58 W. Chippewa St. in 1988, and ran the jazz club there for years. The family also had a college bar called the Third Room, which opened in 1991, and the La Luna Latin dance club, which opened in 2000 and closed in 2010.

"That restaurant business has a tendency to do that to people," Charlie Goldman said. "It sucks you in."

In 2004, they bought the corner hardware store business – with its tin ceiling and hardwood floors – and turned it into a popular neighborhood bar and grill. They bought the building itself a few years later, and added the Licata building three years ago. Charlie Goldman said he is willing to keep operating it if he can't get the right price, but "eventually, I'd like to turn a new page."

"It’s a change of pace. Running a restaurant day to day is a full-time, arduous hands-on requirement. It’s just tough. I’m old. I’m not young anymore," he said. "It’s been a long time from Chippewa to Allen Street. I’d like to breathe some fresh air."

– Jonathan D. Epstein

INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

The IDA had approved the tax breaks in January to support a $35 million spending spree – $7 million a year for office machinery, furniture and nonmanufacturing equipment. The company initially pledged to maintain 979 jobs, but not create any new ones.

But its attorneys balked at signing the final papers, citing concern over legal liability and potential clawbacks, because the company anticipated a short-term retooling that could have temporarily reduced jobs for six months to a year during the renovations.

Apartments at the Lyceum

The Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency earlier this month approved a grant of up to $760,000 in HOME funds to support the conversion of the former St. John Kanty School building – known as the Lyceum – into the Apartments at the Lyceum. It's also getting a $500,000 state grant through the Better Buffalo Fund Transit Oriented Development Program.

Located at 97 Swinburne St., the $21 million affordable rental housing project, with Community Services for Every1 as developer, would convert the 69,000-square-foot, three-story masonry building into 42 apartments and commercial space. Upon completion, the project will include 31 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom units for households earning no more than 50% or 60% of the area median income.

Eleven of the units will be specifically HOME-assisted for rents.

The organizers of the 5/14 Tops survivors fund have made changes to their plans to allow for immediate payments to more people.

Even though hiring has slowed, the local unemployment rate remains at historic lows.

The Buffalo News has a new executive editor. Longtime journalist Sheila Rayam has been named executive editor of The Buffalo News, the first Black journalist and the second woman to hold the position in The News’ 142-year history.

The state's biggest solar energy farm proposed for Genesee County has taken a key step forward.

A Buffalo developer is interested in the last remaining parcel in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

The Erie County Legislature is pleading with ECC President David Balkin and union reps to work together for the future of ECC.

Facing federal accusations of bank fraud, Frank Giacobbe and Michael Tremiti received light sentences in the criminal case against Rochester real estate developer Robert C. Morgan.

Tesla's solar energy business had its best quarter in more than four years, rebounding from supply chain issues that had depressed installations during the winter.

Developers have a new vision for the failed Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island – converting it into apartments.

The acquisition of People's United Financial is paying early dividends for M&T Bank, which is extending its presence in the Northeast.

While it may be profitable, Lake Shore Bancorp is being criticized by a federal agency for its technology compliance issues and governance.

A few days before training camp starts, Buffalo Bills star QB Josh Allen toured Oishei Children's Hospital to see the impact of the Patricia Allen Fund.

Looks like 43 North's decision to tweak its prize structure was a good one, as its pool of applicants has expanded.

1. Amazon's big distribution center in the Town of Niagara is approved, but it still has plenty of hurdles to clear. Jonathan Epstein explains what challenges remain.

2. How Rich Products keeps its focus on innovation: Rich Products executives take pride in the company's reputation for innovation. They weren't about to let up on those plans during the pandemic.

3. Buffalo's startups aren't just for coders. They're luring accountants and sales workers, too: Though more and more startup companies are geared toward technology and there is a demand for tech employees – especially in Western New York – employees such as accountants, customer service representatives and salespeople are vital parts of these organizations, as well.

4. New stadium, new experience: More details are emerging on the Buffalo Bills facility: "We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience," said Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who is serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.

5. Donald Boyd has some "enormous challenges" ahead, according to one health care administration expert, as the 50-year-old takes over as CEO of Kaleida Health after spending nearly his entire career there, rising through the ranks of Western New York's largest health system.

