Gold Wynn plans new apartments at ACB Building on Delaware

Already flush with more than 1,400 apartments throughout Buffalo, Jeff Wynn and his brothers are now seeking to add residential units to one of their most prominent properties in the city: the ACB Building just off Niagara Square.
The Canadian trio's Gold Wynn Residential USA wants to convert part of the western portion of the building on Delaware Avenue – including the former banquet areas – into as many as 50 market-rate apartments. That $15 million investment would complete a dream Wynn said he always had for that mid-level space, since it isn't well-suited for offices.
Those units – a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments with 700 to 900 square feet of space – would face the city's central square.
"You can imagine the views," Wynn said.
Wynn said the development would fit in with apartment conversions by Washington developer Douglas Jemal at the Statler, on the other side of Niagara Square, and at the former Buffalo Police Headquarters building on Franklin Street to the south of the ACB Building.
"There’s so much going on downtown with so much residential," Wynn said. "Not only do people want to live in Buffalo proper now, but they want to live downtown. There's a demand for these apartments."
Depending on demand, Wynn said, an additional 25 apartments may be added to the predominantly commercial office building, formerly home to the Buffalo Athletic Club.
"It’s a great location," he said. "Niagara Square is gorgeous. It just needs people."
Gold Wynn has invested heavily in renovating the 124,000-square-foot building since acquiring it five years ago – including a full remodeling of the lobby with art deco features.
Support Local Journalism
Multiple small office suites are currently available through brokers at CBRE-Buffalo, but the total vacancy is just 13,900 square feet, and half of that is a first-floor restaurant space that Gold Wynn is preparing to fill, although he declined to identify the restaurant.
Gold Wynn – part of the Toronto-based Wynn Group of Cos. – has been growing in the Buffalo market since entering the region in force several years ago, after the family sold most of its Toronto real estate empire in 2018 for $1 billion.
It acquired Anthony Kissling's Buffalo-area portfolio of 18 properties – including Remington Lofts in North Tonawanda, its only Western New York holding outside of Buffalo – and also bought seven apartment buildings with 200 units from Nick Sinatra, among other deals. Besides the 1,400 apartments, it also owns 300,000 square feet of commercial space locally on Delaware, Main Street and Summer Street, and also has real estate holdings in Tulsa, Okla.
Most of those are older buildings that the company purchased – including from out-of-town owners – and either refurbished or is still planning to renovate. That's generated some criticism from tenants eager for improvements, but Wynn defended their effort.
"We bought a lot of buildings that are poorly maintained from downstate and put a lot of money into them," Wynn said. "If they're architecturally significant, we try to bring them back to where they were."
But now the family business is focusing more on either construction projects or rehabs of historic properties, particularly on the East Side. That's where Wynn said he sees many opportunities for both market-rate and affordable housing, as well as potential for technology hubs.
"All these neighborhoods are really enjoying a resurgence," Wynn said. "The East Side has a lot of structures that can be rehabbed."
Wynn came up short in a bid for the Mahoney State Office Building on Niagara Square, and also in his quest to win the right to convert the Mohawk Ramp into a glass-walled mid-rise residential tower. But he's exploring other options for the same project, and came to Buffalo last week to look at some of the city's other ramps.
"I see the changes," he said. "It’s a different city than it was even five years ago."