 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gold Wynn plans new apartments at ACB Building on Delaware
0 comments
top story

Gold Wynn plans new apartments at ACB Building on Delaware

Support this work for $1 a month
Jeff-Wynn-at-69-Delaware-1260x800

Jeff Wynn outside 69 Delaware Ave. 

 Jonathan D. Epstein

Already flush with more than 1,400 apartments throughout Buffalo, Jeff Wynn and his brothers are now seeking to add residential units to one of their most prominent properties in the city: the ACB Building just off Niagara Square.

The Canadian trio's Gold Wynn Residential USA wants to convert part of the western portion of the building on Delaware Avenue – including the former banquet areas – into as many as 50 market-rate apartments. That $15 million investment would complete a dream Wynn said he always had for that mid-level space, since it isn't well-suited for offices.

Those units – a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments with 700 to 900 square feet of space – would face the city's central square.

"You can imagine the views," Wynn said.

Wynn said the development would fit in with apartment conversions by Washington developer Douglas Jemal at the Statler, on the other side of Niagara Square, and at the former Buffalo Police Headquarters building on Franklin Street to the south of the ACB Building.

"There’s so much going on downtown with so much residential," Wynn said. "Not only do people want to live in Buffalo proper now, but they want to live downtown. There's a demand for these apartments."

Depending on demand, Wynn said, an additional 25 apartments may be added to the predominantly commercial office building, formerly home to the Buffalo Athletic Club.

"It’s a great location," he said. "Niagara Square is gorgeous. It just needs people."

Gold Wynn has invested heavily in renovating the 124,000-square-foot building since acquiring it five years ago – including a full remodeling of the lobby with art deco features.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Multiple small office suites are currently available through brokers at CBRE-Buffalo, but the total vacancy is just 13,900 square feet, and half of that is a first-floor restaurant space that Gold Wynn is preparing to fill, although he declined to identify the restaurant.

Gold Wynn – part of the Toronto-based Wynn Group of Cos. – has been growing in the Buffalo market since entering the region in force several years ago, after the family sold most of its Toronto real estate empire in 2018 for $1 billion.

It acquired Anthony Kissling's Buffalo-area portfolio of 18 properties – including Remington Lofts in North Tonawanda, its only Western New York holding outside of Buffalo – and also bought seven apartment buildings with 200 units from Nick Sinatra, among other deals. Besides the 1,400 apartments, it also owns 300,000 square feet of commercial space locally on Delaware, Main Street and Summer Street, and also has real estate holdings in Tulsa, Okla.

Jeff Wynn

Jeffrey Wynn, of Gold Wynn Residential, in the lobby of Cathedral Place at 298 Main St. in Buffalo.

Most of those are older buildings that the company purchased – including from out-of-town owners – and either refurbished or is still planning to renovate. That's generated some criticism from tenants eager for improvements, but Wynn defended their effort.

"We bought a lot of buildings that are poorly maintained from downstate and put a lot of money into them," Wynn said. "If they're architecturally significant, we try to bring them back to where they were."

But now the family business is focusing more on either construction projects or rehabs of historic properties, particularly on the East Side. That's where Wynn said he sees many opportunities for both market-rate and affordable housing, as well as potential for technology hubs.

"All these neighborhoods are really enjoying a resurgence," Wynn said. "The East Side has a lot of structures that can be rehabbed."

Gold Wynn glass tower-Mohawk Ramp

An updated rendering of a proposed glass tower mixed-use project that Gold Wynn Residential USA had proposed for the Mohawk Ramp.

Wynn came up short in a bid for the Mahoney State Office Building on Niagara Square, and also in his quest to win the right to convert the Mohawk Ramp into a glass-walled mid-rise residential tower. But he's exploring other options for the same project, and came to Buffalo last week to look at some of the city's other ramps.

"I see the changes," he said. "It’s a different city than it was even five years ago."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Gold Wynn completes another Kissling property purchase
Local News

Gold Wynn completes another Kissling property purchase

  • Updated

New York City real estate investor Anthony Kissling has completed the sale of another piece of his empire to the Wynn brothers of Toronto. Gold Wynn Residential USA, through Gold Wynn Delsan Court LLC, paid $8.74 million on Tuesday to acquire the Hertel Homes apartment complex from Kissling. The deal was actually part of the Wynns’ original purchase in

Gold Wynn buys Lipsitz Green building on Delaware
Local News

Gold Wynn buys Lipsitz Green building on Delaware

  • Updated

Gold Wynn Residential, the Toronto-based real estate company that owns the former Buffalo Athletic Club building on Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo, is buying the office building across the street that is home to law firm Lipsitz Green Scime & Cambria. Acting through Gold Wynn 42 Delaware LLC, the company owned by the Wynn brothers paid $2.9 million on

Business Local

Investment group buys apartments from Sinatra

  • Updated

A local investment group with Canadian roots is buying two more apartment complexes in Western New York from developer Nick Sinatra and a third from another investor. Concord Huth LP, which already owns 60 apartments in Cheektowaga through a pair of prior transactions, paid $3 million this week to buy another Cheektowaga property, plus two in Lockport. The Niagara

Gold Wynn buys Campion Hall while Kolkmeyer buys Goodyear House
Local News

Gold Wynn buys Campion Hall while Kolkmeyer buys Goodyear House

  • Updated

The trio of Canadian brothers who own the former Buffalo Athletic Club building downtown and bought the Kissling Interests portfolio earlier this year have  acquired a former Canisius College dormitory-turned-apartment building on Main Street in Buffalo. Gold Wynn Residential USA paid $1.9 million to acquire Campion Hall Apartments from developer Paul Kolkmeyer’s Priam Enterprises. Kolkmeyer then spent $1.3 million

Gold Wynn buys Gates Circle-area apartment building
Local News

Gold Wynn buys Gates Circle-area apartment building

  • Updated

The Canadian real estate investment and development group that bought the Kissling Interests portfolio of properties earlier this year has now added another apartment building near Gates Circle to its holdings. Gold Wynn Residential USA, a subsidiary of the Wynn Group of Companies from Toronto, bought a three-story brick building with 48 apartments at 870 Lafayette Ave. on Thursday

A big deal: Gold Wynn buys 18 Kissling properties in Buffalo
Business Local

A big deal: Gold Wynn buys 18 Kissling properties in Buffalo

  • Updated

A trio of Canadian brothers, who previously purchased and renovated the former Buffalo Athletic Club in downtown Buffalo, is taking a much bigger stake in Buffalo real estate, acquiring 18 properties from the Kissling Interests. Gold Wynn Residential USA, an affiliate of the Toronto-based Wynn Group of Cos., said Monday that it bought a portfolio that includes Cathedral Place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News