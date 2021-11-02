Gold Wynn plans new apartments at ACB Building on Delaware

Already flush with more than 1,400 apartments throughout Buffalo, Jeff Wynn and his brothers are now seeking to add residential units to one of their most prominent properties in the city: the ACB Building just off Niagara Square.

The Canadian trio's Gold Wynn Residential USA wants to convert part of the western portion of the building on Delaware Avenue – including the former banquet areas – into as many as 50 market-rate apartments. That $15 million investment would complete a dream Wynn said he always had for that mid-level space, since it isn't well-suited for offices.

Those units – a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments with 700 to 900 square feet of space – would face the city's central square.

"You can imagine the views," Wynn said.

Wynn said the development would fit in with apartment conversions by Washington developer Douglas Jemal at the Statler, on the other side of Niagara Square, and at the former Buffalo Police Headquarters building on Franklin Street to the south of the ACB Building.

"There’s so much going on downtown with so much residential," Wynn said. "Not only do people want to live in Buffalo proper now, but they want to live downtown. There's a demand for these apartments."