Going mobile: More health care clinics driving directly into WNY communities

More than 2,000 mobile clinics now dot the country, primarily serving the uninsured and the publicly insured in low-income communities, according to Mobile Health Map, a collaborative research community that started in 2007. More than 800 of those clinics have joined Mobile Health Map, which collects and aggregates data from the clinics to study the effect of the mobile health sector.

What it has found: While the average cost of operating a mobile program is $429,000 a year, the clinics pay for themselves by allowing patients to avoid costly emergency room visits at hospitals and reap the long-term benefits from preventive services. On average, for every $1 spent on mobile health, $12 is saved, it has found.

"What they're all about is removing those barriers that are present in our traditional health care system," said Jennifer Bennet, who helped form Mobile Health Map and is a senior adviser to the Mobile Healthcare Association, a trade group.

Mobile clinics also have played a key role in Covid-19 vaccination efforts, Bennet noted.