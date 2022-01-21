Going mobile: More health care clinics driving directly into WNY communities

One of the newest offerings from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center isn't even inside the hospital.
It's on wheels.
The medical center's 26-foot mobile health care van – a wheelchair-accessible facility with an exam room, intake area and bathroom – has been rolling around to locations in the city for nearly a month.
It's the medical center's latest effort to provide services, from primary care and nutritional counseling to women's health, Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, to Niagara Falls' most vulnerable populations.
"Everybody thinks of primary care as being in a stationary, physical building, but the van allows us to move health care services, primary care, to various parts of the community," said Sheila Kee, chief operating officer of Niagara Falls Memorial.
Niagara Falls Memorial isn't alone. Mobile health clinics are popping up at an increasing rate across Western New York.
Health care officials see them as a valuable vehicle to chip away at widespread health disparities that exist in communities.
The clinics, essentially a small doctor's office plopped atop the frame of a truck, van or RV, allow providers to meet people where they are. It's seen as a cost-effective way to help improve health care access for difficult-to-reach populations.
More than 2,000 mobile clinics now dot the country, primarily serving the uninsured and the publicly insured in low-income communities, according to Mobile Health Map, a collaborative research community that started in 2007. More than 800 of those clinics have joined Mobile Health Map, which collects and aggregates data from the clinics to study the effect of the mobile health sector.
What it has found: While the average cost of operating a mobile program is $429,000 a year, the clinics pay for themselves by allowing patients to avoid costly emergency room visits at hospitals and reap the long-term benefits from preventive services. On average, for every $1 spent on mobile health, $12 is saved, it has found.
"What they're all about is removing those barriers that are present in our traditional health care system," said Jennifer Bennet, who helped form Mobile Health Map and is a senior adviser to the Mobile Healthcare Association, a trade group.
Mobile clinics also have played a key role in Covid-19 vaccination efforts, Bennet noted.
Urban Family Practice in Buffalo said its first order of business after increasing its fleet of mobile units from one to four last month was to use the vehicles to address vaccination disparities on the city's East Side.
Those mobile units will outlive the pandemic, however, and eventually shift gears to chronic disease screening, provider visits and vaccinations for other diseases.
"I believe in the horizontal model, which is really transforming health care from offices into the community, and that's why we did mobile," said Dr. Raul Vazquez, who opened Urban Family Practice in 1996 on Buffalo's West Side.
Other local providers also are growing in mobile.
The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine's S-Miles To Go program has been providing mobile dental care across Western New York for more than two decades. The program is expanding by adding a second mobile dental clinic that is scheduled to start operating early this year, boosting the program's reach by more than 1,000 patients annually.
Spectrum Health and Human Services, a longtime regional provider of mental health, addiction and crisis services, last February announced it was adding a mobile therapy unit to serve Wyoming County, geared toward eliminating transportation and accessibility barriers to those seeking counseling.
And included in the proposed state budget Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled this month is a one-time infusion of $4 million to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for the procurement of lung cancer screening mobile vans, which will be deployed in underserved communities to help in the early detection of lung cancer.
"If we can be in the community to get people screened and get them in and evaluated, all the better," said Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson.
Niagara Falls Memorial executives have high hopes for their mobile van, which was purchased with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding via a grant from the City of Niagara Falls and has received $25,000 in operational support from the Garman Family Foundation.
The van, officials believe, is sorely needed based on health disparities found in a 2020 report from a Niagara Falls health care task force, which discovered Black people in the 14304 ZIP code were living 18 years less than white people.
In 2019, the report found, almost 98% of Black adults in the 14305 ZIP code did not have a primary care visit. Yet that same ZIP code saw 45% of all residents visit an emergency department in 2019, the second-highest percentage in the city.
Bridging those gaps will take time and require rebuilding a connection with people who maybe don't trust health care providers, noted Tammy Pesaresi, a nurse practitioner at Niagara Falls Memorial.
Pesaresi and Carly Zarrillo, a medical office assistant, staffed the mobile van on its first day out in the field on Dec. 30 at Heart, Love & Soul, a food pantry and casework services provider in Niagara Falls.
Heart, Love & Soul will be a regular location for the van, one of the local organizations that will host the mobile unit on set days of the week to create consistency for the community and patients. A monthly schedule identifying the van's location will eventually be published on social media and on the medical center's website.
"We can see them as they need to be seen in their neighborhood," Pesaresi said.
