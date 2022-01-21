GM to invest $154M in Lockport factory to bring new jobs, add electric vehicle products

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
General Motors plans to invest $154 million in its Lockport plant over the next few years, bringing 230 new jobs to the facility as it adds the capability to make components for the motors that go into electric vehicles.
The investment would bring about a 15% increase in employment between 2023 and 2026 at the Lockport plant, which currently has about 1,500 salaried and hourly employees.
It also would position the factory to contribute to GM's transition toward electric vehicles, which are widely viewed as the technology of the future for the auto industry.
Some of the investment will go towards the plant's existing production, as well, GM officials said today in announcing the coming upgrades to the facility.
Support Local Journalism
Regular investment is seen as a key indicator of a factory's future viability, expecially within a manufacturer like GM that has a far-flung network of production facilities that all compete with each other for new products and funding.
“GM’s new, and significant, commitment to the Lockport plant will invigorate a facility that has supported thousands of working families in Western New York for over a century and ensure that it continues to do so for decades to come," said U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo.
"The fact that this new work will represent the first investment in electric motor manufacturing in our region is exciting and shows that Western New York can play a critical role in the next generation of transportation, confronts the climate challenges of our time, and create good jobs for our United Auto Worker neighbors,” Higgins said.
GM executives, joined by U.S. Sen. Charles E. Shumer, D-NY, made the announcement at the Lockport factory.
“Today’s tremendous news is exactly why I fought so hard to expand electric vehicle infrastructure. Western New York’s powerhouse workforce is first-class and ready to help drive the world forward into an electric future,” Shumer said.
The investment will allow GM to renovate the Lockport factory and to purchase new machinery and equipment that will be used to make stator modules - an important component used in electric motors.
The motors will be used in a variety of GM's future electric trucks and SUVs.