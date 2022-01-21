GM to invest $154M in Lockport factory to bring new jobs, add electric vehicle products

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

General Motors plans to invest $154 million in its Lockport plant over the next few years, bringing 230 new jobs to the facility as it adds the capability to make components for the motors that go into electric vehicles.

The investment would bring about a 15% increase in employment between 2023 and 2026 at the Lockport plant, which currently has about 1,500 salaried and hourly employees.

It also would position the factory to contribute to GM's transition toward electric vehicles, which are widely viewed as the technology of the future for the auto industry.

Some of the investment will go towards the plant's existing production, as well, GM officials said today in announcing the coming upgrades to the facility.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Regular investment is seen as a key indicator of a factory's future viability, expecially within a manufacturer like GM that has a far-flung network of production facilities that all compete with each other for new products and funding.