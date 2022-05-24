GM Lockport expansion gets low-cost power

General Motors' Lockport plant expansion is receiving a boost in the form of low-cost power.
The New York Power Authority will allocate 3,900 kilowatts of low-cost power to support GM's investment.
GM's project, announced in January, will support production of components for electric vehicles. The automaker will reactivate a dormant building and plans to add 230 jobs, along with protecting existing jobs at the site.
GM's Lockport complex already receives 18,000 kilowatts of low-cost power from the Power Authority to support its existing workforce.
Matt Glynn