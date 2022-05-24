 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GM Lockport expansion gets low-cost power

  • Updated
  • 0
General Motors' Lockport plant expansion is receiving a boost in the form of low-cost power.

The New York Power Authority will allocate 3,900 kilowatts of low-cost power to support GM's investment.

GM Lockport plant

GM's Lockport plant will receive more low-cost power. 

GM's project, announced in January, will support production of components for electric vehicles. The automaker will reactivate a dormant building and plans to add 230 jobs, along with protecting existing jobs at the site.

GM's Lockport complex already receives 18,000 kilowatts of low-cost power from the Power Authority to support its existing workforce.

Matt Glynn

