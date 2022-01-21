GM gives $154 million vote of confidence to Lockport plant

General Motors' plan to invest $154 million in its Lockport plant over the next few years is about more than just about ramping up new production and adding 230 jobs.

It's also a vote of confidence in the Lockport site's workforce and secures the plant's future within GM as it goes through a radical transformation of the type of vehicles it makes.

The investment would bring about a 15% increase in employment between 2023 and 2026 at the Lockport plant, which currently has about 1,500 salaried and hourly employees.

It also would position the factory to contribute to GM's transition toward electric vehicles, which are widely viewed as the technology of the future for the auto industry.

And it will expand production into a portion of the factory that hasn't been used for manufacturing for 15 years.

"It shows the kind of workforce we have here," said Ken Johnson, the Lockport plant director. "This workforce has shown they can deliver and the partnership we have here with the (union) is really important. And obviously General Motors wants to put business where there's labor peace and labor harmony, and this is definitely the place they want to be."