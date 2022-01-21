GM gives $154 million vote of confidence to Lockport plant

General Motors' plan to invest $154 million in its Lockport plant over the next few years is about more than just about ramping up new production and adding 230 jobs.
It's also a vote of confidence in the Lockport site's workforce and secures the plant's future within GM as it goes through a radical transformation of the type of vehicles it makes.
The investment would bring about a 15% increase in employment between 2023 and 2026 at the Lockport plant, which currently has about 1,500 salaried and hourly employees.
It also would position the factory to contribute to GM's transition toward electric vehicles, which are widely viewed as the technology of the future for the auto industry.
And it will expand production into a portion of the factory that hasn't been used for manufacturing for 15 years.
"It shows the kind of workforce we have here," said Ken Johnson, the Lockport plant director. "This workforce has shown they can deliver and the partnership we have here with the (union) is really important. And obviously General Motors wants to put business where there's labor peace and labor harmony, and this is definitely the place they want to be."
Some of the investment will go toward the plant's existing production, as well, GM officials said Friday in announcing the coming upgrades to the facility.
The new project will reactivate Building 9 of GM's vast Lockport complex. GM stopped using that building for production in 2006 and has used it for storage since then.
Renovations to pave the way for new equipment will start right away, and the new production is expected to launch in 2023, said Gerald Johnson, GM's executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability.
Gerald Johnson said the new investment reflects "how we are bringing our workforce along on the journey to an all-electric future while we scale our (electric vehicle) production capacity and maintain a flow of parts for our current vehicles."
Regular investment is seen as a key indicator of a factory's future viability, especially within a manufacturer like GM that has a far-flung network of production facilities that all compete with each other for new products and funding.
Support Local Journalism
“GM’s new, and significant, commitment to the Lockport plant will invigorate a facility that has supported thousands of working families in Western New York for over a century and ensure that it continues to do so for decades to come," said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo.
"The fact that this new work will represent the first investment in electric motor manufacturing in our region is exciting and shows that Western New York can play a critical role in the next generation of transportation, confronts the climate challenges of our time, and create good jobs for our United Auto Worker neighbors,” Higgins said.
GM executives, joined by Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., made the announcement at the Lockport factory.
“Today’s tremendous news is exactly why I fought so hard to expand electric vehicle infrastructure," Schumer said. "Western New York’s powerhouse workforce is first-class and ready to help drive the world forward into an electric future."
The investment will allow GM to renovate the Lockport factory and to purchase new machinery and equipment that will be used to make stator modules – an important component used in electric motors.
The motors will be used in a variety of GM's future electric trucks and SUVs.
GM's new project is receiving state support. Empire State Development will provide up to $5.65 million in Excelsior Jobs program "green" investment tax credits in return for the automaker meeting its investment commitments.
The Lockport complex is also supported by the New York Power Authority, which supplies 18 megawatts of low-cost power from the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.
"With this major investment at its Lockport facility, General Motors is taking the next steps to advance an all-electric future," said Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The new investment is also good news for the plant's unionized workforce.
"Our hard and work dedication has ensured the Lockport operations will play a key role in the future of General Motors," said Jeremy Huber, interim chair of Local 686.
Terry Dittes, a UAW vice president and director of the UAW GM department, said the $154 million commitment "recognizes the skilled work of UAW Local 686 members and cements the Lockport facility as a key UAW plant in the transition to future electric vehicles."