U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand could have chosen the well-kept sanctuary of the First Congregational United Church of Christ to announce $1.4 million in federal funding to turn the 168-year-old building into Niagara University’s new Academic Innovation Hub.

Instead, Gillibrand, Niagara University and Niagara Falls leaders gathered in the rundown basement of the church, amid missing floor tiles and rooms blocked off with caution tape, to announce a big step in the plan to save the historic building, create an academic and community services center and, hopefully, improve a blighted neighborhood in Niagara Falls’ Bridge District.

The Academic Innovation Hub, to be established in the soon-to-be renovated church, will provide workforce development and educational opportunities, English as a Second Language classes and early childhood development support for Niagara Falls residents, as well as engage Niagara University students in the community, Gillibrand said.

“The historic Bridge District plays a vital role in New York’s rich history and deserves a community center that meets the needs of the entire community,” Gillibrand said. “The outstanding opportunities provided by this Hub will connect residents to jobs and serve as a gateway to new business and culture to the downtown corridor.”

Tom Burns, Niagara University associate vice president for public, external and government relations, said the university will create two large classrooms, breakout rooms and support offices for workforce training programs while using the upstairs sanctuary for community events such as a speaker series, concerts and other performances.

An agreement with the church allows its small congregation to continue to use the sanctuary for church services.

“Niagara University’s Levesque Institute, our campus center for community outreach, will be housed here, and we see a great opportunity to be in the community and bring students and people here,” Burns said. “Once we get this going, maybe more people will see the potential and invest in the community, open a deli or bring food trucks to a concert here.”

Niagara County Legislator Jeffrey Elder said the first classes will offer training in in-demand fields including data analytics, early childhood education, cybersecurity and supply chain management to help area residents join the Western New York workforce.

According to the Levesque Institute, about 20% of homes in Niagara Falls stand vacant, and only 56% of Niagara Falls residents own homes. Niagara University is partnering with the city, the school district, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and community leaders to revitalize the Bridge District, with the Academic Innovation Hub as a key starting point.

The church is among the few buildings in the Cleveland Ave.-Whirlpool Street neighborhood that’s not boarded up or separated by vacant lots. The Hub, slated to be completed in 2024, will restore the building, open it to community use, establish the university as part of the neighborhood and bring cultural events to an underserved area, Burns said.

In addition to the funding secured by Gillibrand, the Hub will be supported with $1.1 million in downtown revitalization funds from New York state and a $2.5 million investment by the university.