Gibraltar Industries makes $54 million acquisition

Gibraltar Industries has acquired Quality Aluminum Products, a Michigan-based manufacturer of residential building products, for $54 million in cash.
“The acquisition of QAP expands our residential product offering and builds our presence in additional regional markets supporting both retail and wholesale customers,” said Bill Bosway, chairman and CEO of Hamburg-based Gibraltar.
For the 12 months ending July 31, QAP recorded $93 million in revenue. The company has about 150 employees.
“I look forward to the work we will do together to deliver a strong platform of growth that benefits our employees and customers alike," said Bob Clark, QAP's CEO.