 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gibraltar Industries makes $54 million acquisition

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Gibraltar Industries has acquired Quality Aluminum Products, a Michigan-based manufacturer of residential building products, for $54 million in cash. 

“The acquisition of QAP expands our residential product offering and builds our presence in additional regional markets supporting both retail and wholesale customers,” said Bill Bosway, chairman and CEO of Hamburg-based Gibraltar.

Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, a building products manufacturer, has made a $54 million acquisition. 

For the 12 months ending July 31, QAP recorded $93 million in revenue. The company has about 150 employees.

“I look forward to the work we will do together to deliver a strong platform of growth that benefits our employees and customers alike," said Bob Clark, QAP's CEO. 

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health insurance rates are going up for WNY small businesses and individuals

Health insurance rates are going up for WNY small businesses and individuals

The state Department of Financial Services on Wednesday announced it had approved health insurers' premium rate increases for 2023, with some tweaks of course. The state reduced insurers' requested rates by 48% in the individual market and by 52% for small groups, collectively saving the more than 1.1 million New Yorkers enrolled in those plans a total of almost $800 million, the department estimated. 

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News