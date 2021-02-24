Gibraltar divests industrial business to private equity firm

Gibraltar Industries said it has sold its industrial business to a private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures and other "special situations," as the infrastructure and building products maker focuses on its primary markets.

Gibraltar did not say how much Pacific Avenue Capital Partners had paid for the business, which Gibraltar considered "non-core." The company said it will provide more information when it releases its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 25, but it expects to use the cash proceeds from the deal to reduce its outstanding debt.

Gibraltar, originally a steel producer, makes and sells a variety of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential and infrastructure markets, to customers throughout North America.

“Our industrial team has done a tremendous job of driving continuous improvement and accelerating growth of higher margin product lines,” Gibraltar President and CEO Bill Bosway said in a company release. “This sale enables us to focus more time, talent, and energy on executing to deliver higher growth and returns by increasing our participation in our core markets.”

Pacific Avenue, founded in 2017 and based in Los Angeles, has completed over 50 transactions, including 28 corporate divestitures. “We view this acquisition as a strong platform for future add-on acquisitions in a fragmented industry,” said Pacific Avenue founder and Managing Partner Chris Sznewajs.

