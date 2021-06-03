 Skip to main content
Get ready for an electric vehicle road trip
Western New York Welcome Center (copy)

Electric auto charging stations outside the Western New York Welcome Center.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

If you own an electric car – or are curious about them – National Grid has an adventure for you.

The utility company has put together EV Road Trip, a digital initiative that maps out tourist travel routes to 40 destinations aligned with electric vehicle charging station infrastructure. The campaign hopes to raise awareness about sustainable travel options.

The program guides travelers through New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In the Empire State, travelers will hit destinations such as Catskills Park nature preserve, Niagara Falls and Lake George. The Rhode Island trip includes stops at quaint coastal towns Narragansett and Newport, as well as its Providence capital. Massachusetts routes hit such popular locales as Salem, Boston and Cape Cod.

Road travel is expected to kick into high gear this summer, as people with Covid-induced cabin fever look for ways to get away. Hesitancy toward air travel is also expected to make road trips more attractive, too. 

Nearly nine in 10 American travelers plan to travel over the next six months, according to the U.S. Travel Association. That is the most willing customers have been throughout the pandemic.

National Grid has invested $200 million to support clean energy adoption, which included the installation of 19,000 charging stations.

The initiative gears up in advance of November's U.N. climate change conference in Scotland. National Grid is one of the event's significant partners.

Transportation is the biggest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions in New York, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

