Georgetown Capital, Lawley eye growth through new partnership
Georgetown Capital, Lawley eye growth through new partnership

Christopher Ross

Christopher Ross, a principal with Lawley. 

 Provided photo

Georgetown Capital Group, a financial advisory firm, is partnering with insurance broker Lawley to create Georgetown Lawley Group.

The partnership is set to take effect later this month, said Joseph Curatolo, Georgetown Capital's founder and president.

The combination won't result in any office closings or job cuts. Instead, the combined firm expects to add jobs as it provides respective services of the two businesses to a wider range of customers, according to its leaders.

Joseph Curatolo

Joseph Curatolo, president and founder of Georgetown Capital Group.

"We think it's complementary to our business," said Christopher Ross, a Lawley principal. "There's a lot of firms around the country, bigger or smaller than us, that have gotten into wealth management, so we've watched that and [watched] them succeed doing it."

Lawley specializes in property, casualty and personal insurance, along with employee benefits and risk management consulting. Lawley clients are often seeking investment and financial advice, and the partnership will create a way to provide those services, Ross said.

Georgetown Capital has 10 employees at its office in Williamsville, while Buffalo-based Lawley has over 400 employees across 10 offices in three states.

The combined firm expects to add financial advisers at a number of Lawley's locations, drawing on Georgetown Capital's expertise in wealth management, Curatolo said. The partnership is also expected to create support service jobs in the Buffalo area.

Curatolo said Georgetown Capital is well positioned to grow. "We're scalable," he said. "We've spent a lot of money in technology in the last 20 years, so we can take more clients and more business without breaking a sweat, so to speak."

Matt Glynn

