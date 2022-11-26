Genesis seeks to shine with own auto showroom in Clarence

Genesis, a luxury auto brand, wants to stand out with its own local showroom.

Northtown Automotive is seeking approval from the Town of Clarence to build a Genesis showroom along Main Street, near some other luxury auto brands' homes.

Genesis is the luxury division of South Korean automaker Hyundai. Northtown since 2018 has sold Genesis vehicles – under the Genesis of Amherst banner – from its Hyundai location on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

That was always intended be a temporary arrangement. Now, plans for a separate location are taking shape. It is part of a push by Genesis, through its dealers around the country, to increase the brand's visibility.

"As the brand continues to add product and as it grows in terms of size, they want the dealerships to be singular in nature and to better reflect the brand image that they're trying to create: the more upscale luxury experience and footprint," said Lawrence Schreiber, co-owner of Northtown.

Nationwide, Genesis vehicles are sold at 275 retailers. The first standalone Genesis dealership in the United States opened in March in Louisiana, and 107 others are in the planning stages, said Jarred Pellat, a Genesis spokesman. Northtown hopes to have its Genesis showroom in Clarence open in the second quarter of 2024.

Northtown was the first dealer in New York state to be awarded a Genesis franchise, and it operates the only one in the Buffalo Niagara region. According to the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association, 170 new Genesis vehicles were sold locally through October this year.

"The brand is meeting with a lot of consumer appeal," Schreiber said. "The customers that have them really seem to like them."

Northtown presented Genesis with potential locations for a standalone dealership. Genesis selected a site at 8143 Main St., near Transit Road, where Northtown was building a vehicle storage lot.

The dealer group has put the brakes on the storage lot project while it seeks town approval for the Genesis dealership instead. The Genesis showroom would join a cluster of high-end brands with showrooms in that part of the town, including Volvo, Porsche and Maserati.

The estimated project cost is not yet available, Schreiber said. Northtown is developing a showroom plan that will pass muster with both Genesis and town officials.

Schreiber anticipates it will take longer to complete a project such as this one than it did in years past, due to issues including availability of construction workers and materials.

"The unfortunate part is timing," he said. "With inflation being what it is, the cost of all these projects has escalated dramatically."

But he added that Genesis is on solid footing in the United States as the brand expands its vehicle lineup.

"Very quickly, we're going to be up to nine, 10 product offerings that exist within their showroom," he said.