Workers at the Starbucks store on Genesee Street will be on a brief strike Wednesday as workers continue to demand that Starbucks Corp. negotiate a fair contract.

They will join workers at more than 150 stores across the country.

Workers also are striking because they say the company did not let them decorate stores to celebrate Pride Month.

The Genesee Street location is where the workers union movement started, with worker and organizer Alexis Rizzo, who has since been fired.

Starbucks Workers United maintains that Rizzo was fired as retaliation for her union organizing efforts. Starbucks said she was fired for being late to work.

Workers will be on the picket line from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Starbucks is being prosecuted by the National Labor Relations Board for failing to bargain in good faith.